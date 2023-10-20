Mount Carmel, Loyola set to meet for game of season once again

Mount Carmel and Loyola stayed focused on the tasks at hand each week despite what loomed in Week 9.

No matter if it was Week 1, Week 4, Week 6 or Week 8, neither the Caravan nor Ramblers worried about what the other did. In order for their Week 9 matchup to once again be labeled the game of the season, a pseudo-state championship, they each needed to take care of their own business.

Both Mount Carmel and Loyola held up their ends of the bargain. The defending Class 7A champion Caravan and the defending Class 8A champion Ramblers each regrouped with plenty of new starters and have reached Saturday’s regular-season finale with 8-0 records with a chance to win the CCL/ESCC Blue, just like they did last year.

For a matchup they’ve tried to ignore all season, both teams know what’s at stake once again.

“People want to see a straight battle, dog fight, a heavyweight championship kind of bout and that’s what they’re going to get on Saturday,” Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch said. “It’s great.”

Mount Carmel and Loyola have both taken similar paths back to Wilmette on Saturday since last season’s thrilling 42-37 Caravan win. Both teams haven’t lost a game since, winning their respective state championships, and showed how they can reload as programs.

The Caravan’s Jack Elliott and the Ramblers’ Ryan Fitzgerald have both replaced experienced starting quarterbacks with little trouble. Both defenses have barely allowed points — Loyola allows an average of seven points per game while Mount Carmel allows 11.6 — while the offenses are still high-scoring — 36.8 points per game for Loyola, 34.3 for Mount Carmel.

The main difference is Beau Desherow is the coach for Loyola now, which hasn’t brought many differences since most of the Ramblers’ coaches are the same Desherow used to coach with over the past two decades. Consistency at Loyola was expected.

“It’s the commitment of the kids, the kids that we have playing football at Loyola are very committed, and the preparation that we put in week-in and week-out,” Desherow said. “I think that’s contributed to the success.”

Both sides of the ball will have interesting matchups during the game, but how Mount Carmel moves the ball against Loyola’s defense could decide the matchup. Desherow said this year’s Ramblers defense has the potential to be one of the best he’s ever been a part of.

“People want to see a straight battle, dog fight, a heavyweight championship kind of bout and that’s what they’re going to get on Saturday. It’s great.” — Jordan Lynch, Mount Carmel coach

Lynch, Elliott and Caravan running back Darrion Dupree, a Wisconsin commit, will all try to figure out a way past a Loyola defense that has experience at all three levels. Joe Kelly leads at the line, Colin Scheid, Quinn Herbert, Ethan Hogg and Jack McGrath solidify the middle while Kenny Langston, Matt Vallace and Emmanuel Ofosu control the secondary.

Lynch knows scheming against this defense won’t be easy.

“They do a good job scheme-wise and I think they’re coached well at every position,” Lynch said. “Their kids play hard, obviously they’ve got great size and they’ve got great talent alone, and they can move. Just because they’re big doesn’t mean they can’t move.”

Both Lynch and Desherow agreed whoever makes the least mistakes and plays fundamental football will win Saturday’s game. Although there’s a league title and bragging rights on the line, both coaches want their players to stay focused and not let the outside noise creep in.

“The kids need to limit the outside noise and focus on what’s happening between the buildings,” Lynch said.

Saturday’s matchup could be another thriller if history repeats itself. Loyola holds a one-win advantage over their Blue rivals since former coach John Holecek took over the program in 2006, winning nine of the last 17 games. The average margin for victory was 10.4 points.

Mount Carmel has won three of the five matchups since Lynch took over in 2018. The average margin of victory was 6.6 points.

Both teams have worked all season toward winning a Blue title and another state championship. After focusing on the task at hand each week, it’s finally time to take care of business.

“Through their hard work and dedication, that’s where we’re at,” Desherow said. “Now it’s time to play our best and try to finish it.”