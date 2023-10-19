Steve Soucie’s Week 9 games to watch: Regular season wraps up with a flourish

Much of the attention of Week 9 goes toward teams trying to secure a spot in the 256-playoff field that will be announced Saturday night.

While that fervor is deserved, it distracts some attention from a very intriguing slate in the final week of the regular season.

Consider this:

• 48 teams that have already clinched playoff berths by accumulating six victories will face an opponent that has also done the same.

• There are four matchups that feature a pair of undefeated teams locking horns. Sullivan and Arthur will battle for the Lincoln Prairie Conference title, Sycamore and Morris will settle their differences for the Kishwaukee/Interstate Eight White Conference title and Murphysboro and DuQuoin will challenge one another for the Southern Illinois River-to-River overall conference crown.

And then there’s the big one. The game that will settle the debate that has raged all season as to who gets to claim CCL/ESCC Conference dominance, and at least for the time being, the label of the state’s best team as Mount Carmel and Loyola will do battle in Wilmette Saturday afternoon.

• And then back to the playoff field’s construction. Six games across the state feature a pair of 4-4 teams challenging one another in what basically amounts to a pre-playoff playoff game.

Here’s a look at the top games of Week 9:

Mount Carmel (8-0) at Loyola (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: The two have eyed each other all season long and it almost seems fitting that this will conclude as one of the final games of the regular season. Whoever wins the contest gets to claim CCL/ESCC supremacy as they are the lone undefeated teams in league play and there’s no chance for a postseason rematch as Mount Carmel is a Class 7A team and Loyola will grapple in the Class 8A bracket.

Sycamore (8-0) at Morris (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Yet another game that seems to have two combatants that have been looking at this game on the calendar all season. Sycamore has claimed control of the rivalry recently but Morris’ results this season on both offense and defense are hard to ignore.

Crete-Monee (6-2) at Kankakee (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Kankakee would certainly like to cap the season with the only undefeated record in Class 6A. To do it they’ll have to upend their long-time rivals from Crete, the only other team that poses a legitimate threat to Kankakee’s post atop the Southland Conference.

Rochester (8-0) at Sacred Heart Griffin (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday: It’s not the Leonard Bowl any more as Sacred Heart Griffin’s legendary head coach Ken Leonard retired as the state’s all-time winningest coach at the conclusion of last year. His son Derek has Rochester rolling right along again and if the Rockets win here, he’ll likely have less trouble dealing with earning a win over Sacred Heart than he’s ever had before.

Wheaton St. Francis (6-2) at Nazareth (4-4), 7:30 Friday: About as intriguing a matchup as one is going to find in Week 9. St. Francis has been pulling off theatrical wins seemingly every week and would certainly enjoy doing it again over Nazareth. Nazareth has been engaging in a season-long theatrical production. After starting 0-4, the Roadrunners have ripped off four straight wins but will likely need one more just to have a chance to make the playoff field and try to defend its Class 5A title of a year ago.

Other games of note: Geneva at St. Charles North; Rochelle at Richmond-Burton; Montini at St. Laurence; Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Althoff at Durand-Pecatonica; Mahomet-Seymour at Quincy; Washington at Morton; Murphysboro at DuQuoin; Athens at Maroa-Forsyth; Sullivan at Arthur; Lena-Winslow at Forreston.