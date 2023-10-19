Princeton takes No. 2 ranking into season finale

Princeton will take a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A into Friday’s regular season finale against rival Hall.

The Tigers (7-1) stood firm at the No. 2 spot with 100 points behind the Byron Tigers (8-1), who received all 12 first-place votes cast and 120 points in this week’s AP Class 3A poll.

The top five teams remained the same with No. 3 Wilmington (7-1) with 91 points, No. 4 Roxana (8-0) with 79 points and No. 5 DuQuoin (8-0) with 61 points.

The 1A rankings are loaded with area teams behind No. 1 Lena-Winslow (8-0), which received all 12 first-place votes, with Stark County (8-0) at No. 5, Morrison (7-1) at No. 6 and Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) at No. 9. Newman (6-2) dropped out of the 10, receiving one point.

Other area ranked teams are Seneca (8-0), No. 4 in 2A, and Dixon (7-1), No. 9 in 4A.

All of the remaining top-ranked teams stayed at No. 1, including Maroa-Forsyth (2A), Rochester (4A), Prairie Ridge (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).