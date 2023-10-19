NewsTribune preview capsules for Week 9 of the 2023 season

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE

Kaneland (5-3, 3-2) at La Salle-Peru (4-4, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 28-7 Kaneland (2022)

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru needs to win Friday to become playoff eligible for the fourth season in a row. The Cavs are coming off a 49-0 loss to Sycamore, which was L-P’s fourth consecutive shutout loss to the Spartans. L-P is 0-3 against teams with winning records this season, losing by a combined 126-6. The Cavs managed only 154 offensive yards last week (90 passing, 64 rushing). On the season, QB Brendan Boudreau has thrown for 828 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 325 yards and four TDs, while Brady Romagnoli has run for 617 yards and four TDs. The L-P defense is allowing 26.9 points per game.

About the Knights: Kaneland is coming off a 28-7 win over Woodstock North. The Knights fell behind 7-0 after allowing the Thunder to score on their opening drive. Kaneland needed six plays to answer North’s nearly 10-minute drive. Backup quarterback Dom DeBlasio scored on a 3-yard run. DeBlasio was playing in place of four-year starter Troyer Carlson, who injured his ankle in Week 7. Carlson practiced Tuesday and will be a game-time decision, Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said. Aric Johnson, who normally plays receiver, ran for TDs of 20 and 36 yards, while Josh Mauthe added a 1-yard TD run. If Carlson returns, DeBlasio and Johnson will return to receiver. Johnson also intercepted a pass that was tipped by teammate Sebastian Chavez. Kaneland’s three losses came by a combined 17 points against teams that are a combined 23-1 (Washington, Morris and Sycamore). The Knights led all three games in the fourth quarter.

FND pick: Kaneland

– Eddie Carifio contributed to this report

CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE

St. Bede (5-3, 4-2) at Seneca (8-0, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 20-0 Seneca (1996)

About the Bruins: St. Bede is coming off a 34-20 loss to Marquette in the rivals’ first meeting in 12 years. The Bruins will play Seneca for the first time in 27 years this week. Against Marquette, QB Max Bray was 18-of-30 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns – a 64-yarder to Alex Ankiewicz and a 12-yarder to Carson Riva. Bray also ran for 43 yards and a TD. Halden Hueneburg caught seven passes for 66 yards. The Bruins are scoring 33.8 points per game while allowing 25.1 per contest. St. Bede is 1-3 against teams with winning records.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has won 19 regular-season games in a row after last week’s 43-11 win over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. Asher Hamby ran for 120 yards and two TDs last week, while Nathen Neal rushed for 130 yards and two TDs as the Irish gained 332 yards on the ground. The Irish are averaging 43.7 points per game and have scored 27 or more points in every game. Seneca has held five of six opponents to 13 points or fewer with the exception being Wilmington (7-1) in the Irish’s 27-21 season-opening win.

FND pick: Seneca

THREE RIVERS MISSISSIPPI

Hall-Putnam County (3-5, 1-3) at Princeton (7-1, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 55-20 Princeton (2022)

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC is coming off a 35-0 loss to Rockridge in which the Red Devils managed only one first down. Hall-PC had 4 rushing yards, and Hall QB Gianni Guerrini completed 1 of 4 passes for 29 yards in the loss to the Rockets. The Red Devils have scored seven points or fewer in three of their past four games, including two shutout losses. On the season, Braden Curran leads the Red Devils in rushing with 379 yards and four TDs on 61 carries and in receiving with 257 yards and two TDs on 13 receptions. Hall-PC is 0-3 against teams with winning records, losing by a combined 104-7.

About the Tigers: A win Friday will make Princeton the outright conference champion. The Tigers have clinched at least a share of the title for the sixth season in a row. Princeton has won six games in a row after a 55-0 rout of Mendota last week. The Tigers have recorded five shutouts this season, allowing only 42 points (an average of 5.3 points per game). Princeton did not allow Mendota to cross midfield and held the Trojans to minus 11 rushing yards. Princeton also forced two turnovers as Arthur Burden caused and recovered a fumble and Ace Christiansen intercepted a pass. The Tigers rushed for 281 yards last week with Casey Etheridge running for 119 yards and two TDs, Christiansen had 57 yards and a TD and Preston Arkels rushed for 23 yards and two TDs. Will Lott threw a 43-yard TD pass to Noah LaPorte.

FND pick: Princeton

Newman (6-2, 2-2) at Mendota (1-7, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 30-27 Newman (2022)

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 55-0 to Princeton last week for its third shutout loss of the season. The Trojans did not cross midfield and had 21 offensive yards (minus 11 rushing, 32 passing) as they were held to 8 points or fewer for the sixth time this season. QB Justin Randolph has completed 82 of 192 passes for 961 yards and five TDs with nine interceptions, while Braiden Freeman has 25 receptions for 324 yards.

About the Comets: Newman is coming off a 34-8 loss to Kewanee last week. The 34 points allowed were the most given up by the Comets this season. The previous high was 20. Newman is allowing 14.9 points per game. The Comets turned the ball over on the second play from scrimmage and fumbled a kickoff. Brady Grennan ran for 70 yards and a TD on 11 carries for Newman. The Comets are averaging 15.8 points per game.

FND pick: Newman

THREE RIVERS CROSSOVER

Bureau Valley (4-4) at Morrison (7-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: 42-0 Morrison (2019)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley needs a win to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2016. The Storm set a program record for points in a 67-19 win over Aurora Central Catholic last week. Bureau Valley rushed for 390 yards last week with Cameron Lemons running for 165 yards and three TDs and Elijah Endress rushing for 136 yards and three TDs. Bryce Helms completed his only two passes for TDs. Defensive lineman Aidan Morris returned two fumbles for touchdowns against ACC. The Storm are 0-3 against teams with winning records this fall.

About the Mustangs: Morrison bounced back from its only loss, in Week 7, with a 51-6 win over Riverdale last week. Brady Anderson ran for TDs of 44 and 25 yards, Carson Strating had TD runs of 8 and 26 yards, and Chase Newman ran for a 28-yard TD. The Mustangs have scored 40 points or more five times this season. Morrison has held every opponent but Princeton to 14 points or fewer.

FND pick: Morrison

HEART OF ILLINOIS SMALL

Fieldcrest (4-4, 1-2) at LeRoy (7-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 33-14 LeRoy (2022)

About the Knights: Fieldcrest needs a win Friday to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2019. The Knights beat Alton Marquette 38-12 last week in a nonconfernece game. Eddie Lorton ran for 135 yards and two TDs, while Brady Ruestman threw for a TD and ran for a TD. Lucas Anson returned an interception for a score. The Knights are 1-4 against teams with winning records, including a 29-28 loss to Heyworth and a 40-14 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. LeRoy beat Heyworth 40-19 and lost to GCMS 8-6.

About the Panthers: LeRoy is coming off its first loss of the season, 8-6 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last week. The game was scoreless until the fourth quarter. GCMS scored with 11 minutes left to go up 8-0, while the Panthers scored on a 7-yard pass by Bo Zeleznik with 3:50 left, but LeRoy missed the two-point conversion. Zeleznik rushed for 107 yards on 31 attempts and completed 1 of 2 passes. The Panthers turned the ball over five times last week. LeRoy is averaging 35.8 points per game while allowing 10.6 points per game.

FND pick: LeRoy

ILLINOIS 8-MAN

Polo (6-1) at Amboy co-op (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 28-12 Amboy (2022)

About the Clippers: Amboy stayed undefeated with a 72-12 rout of Orangeville on Saturday. Landon Whelchel rushed for 167 yards and three TDs on 11 carries, while Quinn Leffelman ran for 81 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. QB Eddie Jones completed all six of his passes for 123 yards and a TD. Brennan Blaine had five catches for 106 yards and a TD and ran for an 18-yard TD. The Clippers are averaging 54.9 points per game and scored 40 or more points in six of seven games. Amboy is allowing 12.9 points per game. The Clippers limited Orangeville to two first downs.

About the Marcos: Polo did not play last week after receiving a forfeit from Peoria Quest. In Week 7, the Marcos beat Blue Ridge/Deland-Weldon 52-12. Brock Soltow ran for 175 yards and three TDs, while Delo Fernandez rushed for 165 yards and three TDs. Polo has won four games in a row since suffering its only loss, 58-22 to Milledgeville. Amboy beat Milledgeville 32-20.

FND pick: Amboy