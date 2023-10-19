Kane County Chronicle preview capsules for Week 9 of the 2023 season

DuKane Conference

Wheaton Warrenville South (4-4, 3-3) at St. Charles East (1-7, 1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton Warrenville South 27, St. Charles East 0 (2022)

About the Tigers: WW South’s 28-14 loss to Batavia in Week 8 leaves the Tigers needing a win this Friday to grab a playoff bid. The Tigers should like their chances at a struggling St. Charles East team, but can’t afford to overlook a 1-7 team looking to play spoiler. Chief priority for WW South should be reestablishing its running game. Standout Matt Crider was held to 48 yards and the Tigers 50 as a team against Batavia.

About the Saints: St. Charles East has dropped five straight games since its lone win over Glenbard North in Week 3. Wide receiver Sheko Gjokaj is the man to watch. The 5-foot-9 sophomore has 54 catches for 551 yards and four TDs and had 12 catches for 172 yards and two TDs last week against Geneva. Senior QB Mac Paul has thrown for 1,282 yards with seven TDs and seven interceptions.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

-- Josh Welge

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: 35-20 Geneva in 2022

About the Vikings: With both teams having locked up a postseason bid, the luster of this closing the regular season wanes a little with the stakes not as high. Batavia already clinched the DuKane title, anyway. Tight end Michael Loberg has shined as of late with a four-TD effort against St. Charles East last week. The Vikings will be a difficult matchup for any team in the next few weeks playoffs-wise. Their two losses at this stage are by four combined points.

About the North Stars: The offense continues to be spectacular and the defense also has followed suit the last month of the season. Ethan Plumb has amassed 1,967 yards and 26 total touchdowns. The North Stars have a really potent wide receiver group and a steady rushing attack. Defensively, Aiden McClure had three interceptions last week, joining a list of defensive standouts that’s grown in recent weeks.

FND pick: St. Charles North

Glenbard North (0-8, 0-6) at Batavia (7-1, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: 35-6 Batavia in 2022

About the Bulldogs: The DuKane Conference outright title is wrapped up. At this point, there’s not much more to learn about the Bulldogs. They have a highly efficient offense that can make plays in whatever fashion it needs to. CJ Valente is a really solid tight end that complements a nice spread of options in the passing attack with Luke Alwin, Pat McNamara and more. Add in Zach Granberg and Charlie Whelpley in the rushing game, they’re good to go. The one loss on the season was by one point to a likely Class 8A state final representative in Lincoln-Way East. Batavia is good, folks.

About the Panthers: It’s been about playing for pride for the last month for Glenbard North, but this is a difficult game to end a winless season with a potential state title contender in Batavia. The Panthers haven’t scored more than 14 points all year and defensively, it’s been just as rough.

FND Pick: Batavia

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Kaneland (5-3, 3-2) at La Salle-Peru (4-4, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won 45-6 win Woodstock last year.

About the Knights: Kaneland has its playoff spot all but assured, but not only did coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights want to finish 6-3, he knows they are playing a Cavaliers team that absolutely needs a win to make the postseason. He said the Knights have been practicing for everything the Cavs may throw at them, including more than they’ve shown on film since they’re fighting for their lives. Quarterback Troyer Carlson missed last week’s win against Woodstock North with a foot injury, although he practiced Tuesday. Thorgesen said he’d be a gametime decision. Dom DeBlasio started in his place, leading a ground attack that featured him, Josh Mauthe and regular wide receiver Aric Johnson. If Carlson returns, DeBlasio and Johnson will return to wide receiver.

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru needs to win Friday to become playoff eligible for the fourth season in a row. The Cavs are coming off a 49-0 loss to Sycamore, which was L-P’s fourth consecutive shutout loss to the Spartans. L-P is 0-3 against teams with winning records this season, losing by a combined 126-6. The Cavs managed just 154 offensive yards last week (90 passing, 64 rushing). On the season, QB Brendan Boudreau has thrown for 828 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 325 yards and four TDs, while Brady Romagnoli has run for 617 yards and four TDs. The L-P defense is allowing 26.9 points per game.

FND pick: Kaneland

-- Eddie Carifio

Chicago Catholic League

St. Viator (4-4) at Marmion (2-6)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

About the Cadets: Amid a five-game losing streak, the Cadets have a chance to try and keep Viator out of a possible postseason bid. Joliet Catholic built a 17-0 first quarter lead on Marmion last week and never relinquished it. Joey Favia was keeping the Cadets afloat offensively in the running game, but injuries overall have decimated them with the season drawing to a close.

About the Lions: St. Viator is looking to get back into the postseason with a win. The Lions had a close loss to St. Ignatius last week, but have shown fight in recent weeks with a win over Montini two weeks ago to keep their season on track. QB Cooper Kmet is the name to watch offensively.

FND Pick: St. Viator

Fox Valley Conference

Huntley (7-1, 7-1) at Burlington Central (4-4, 4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley 16, Central 7 (2022, Week 4)

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Dundee-Crown 35-7 last week. … The Red Raiders are No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 8A poll. … RB Haiden Janke is fourth in the area with 950 yards and has an area-best 18 rushing touchdowns. … QB Braylon Bower is completing 77.7% of his passes and has 1,077 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. … WR Jake Witt had 31 receptions and has touchdown catches in the last three games.

About the Rockets: Central beat Hampshire 17-14 in overtime to keep its playoff hopes alive. … The Rockets have battled through some injuries at quarterback and running back, but RB Joey Kowall returned last week and ran for 53 yards and a touchdown. … Central is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Friday Night Drive pick: Huntley

-- Joe Stevenson

CCL/ESCC Crossover

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: St. Francis clinched a playoff bid with its 42-6 win over Leo last week, the Spartans’ fourth straight win. It was a rare opportunity for the Spartans to breathe a little easy. They had relied on dramatic comebacks and wild finishes in stringing together impressive wins over Joliet Catholic, IC Catholic Prep and St. Rita. Now the Spartans have an opportunity to play spoiler to Nazareth. Senior QB Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State recruit, has completed 73.2% of his passes for 2,073 yards and 23 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Tyvonn Ransom has rushed for 964 yards and seven TDs. Ian Willis has a team-high 48 catches for 648 yards and eight TDs. Defensively, senior LB Dom Beres has 107 tackles, 75 of them solos.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth last season became the first team in IHSA history to go from 2-4 to 10-4 and a state championship. The Roadrunners are closing in on digging out of an even deeper hole. Nazareth has won four straight games since an 0-4 start, beating Marian Catholic 42-13 last Friday. Junior QB Logan Malachuk threw for 192 yards and five TDs in the win. Jake Cestone, coming off a monster game in a comeback win over Brother Rice, caught two TD passes as did Trenton Walker. Nazareth is in a very good position, playoff points-wise, with 48 already should any 4-5 teams make the playoff cut. A win here, though, would allow the Roadrunners to avoid an anxious 24 hours before pairings are announced.

FND Pick: Nazareth

-- Josh Welge