FND Team of the Week MVP: Alden-Hebron quarterback Ben Vole

Alden-Hebron came through with one of its most exciting victories in recent years last week.

The Giants fell behind Peoria Heights with three minutes remaining, but came back with a 65-yard drive and scored when quarterback Ben Vole hit Jason Weber for a 35-yard touchdown with 50 seconds remaining. Fabian Carreno’s extra point gave A-H a 27-26 win and kept its slim playoff hopes alive.

Vole rushed for the Giants’ other three touchdowns and was voted as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP, a first for A-H.

Vole leads the Giants with 483 yards rushing and has thrown for 1,222 yards with 19 touchdowns.

The Giants (3-5) host River Ridge (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday and hope to get some help to earn a spot in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association 16-team playoff field.

Vole answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about the comeback, football and other matters.

What will you remember most about last week’s game?

Vole: I will remember the feeling of when I threw the game-winner to Jason, and then the whole place went wild when Fabian Carreno kicked the extra point to put us ahead. It was crazy.

Who are some NFL quarterbacks you most enjoy watching?

Vole: My favorite quarterback ever is Aaron Rodgers, which is a huge reason why I wear No. 12. I also used to love watching Tom Brady, best player to ever do it.

What is your dream job?

Vole: I have always thought about coaching in the future or staying with the sport of football in some way.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a photo with?

Vole: Our team, last year, had Roland Harper come to our homecoming game. He was Walter Payton’s fullback on the Bears from 1975-1982.

What was the last really good book you read?

Vole: I’m not going to lie, I’m not a huge reader, but the last book I read with my class was “The Great Gatsby.”

What is your favorite class?

Vole: My favorite class is probably my fourth hour Intro to Agriculture class with Ms. Alexandra Buseski. It’s hands-on, and it’s a class with a lot of activities.

What is your favorite bit of memorabilia at your school from the 1952 Alden-Hebron boys basketball state championship team?

Vole: The old logo in our lobby which was part of the floor (in 1952). I’ve always thought was pretty cool.

If you could hop in a time machine and watch any sports event, what would it be?

Vole: It would either be the New England Patriots’ 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI by none other than Tom Brady, or Kobe Bryant’s last basketball game.

If you could celebrate touchdowns in high school, what would you do with your teammates?

Vole: We would probably do a lot of Griddys or a “Rowing the Boat” celebration.

If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be (and why that person)?

Vole: It would probably be Thomas Edison so I could see how he did his work in person.