McHenry County notes: Prairie Ridge has a little different look, but still one of an FVC champion

Prairie Ridge outscored opponents last season with one of its most prolific offenses, led by dynamic quarterback Tyler Vasey.

The Wolves averaged 44 points a game, and Vasey set the IHSA season record with 3,878 yards. Fullback Nathan Greetham also ran for 1,385 yards.

The Wolves returned the majority of their defensive starters, as well as three starters on the offensive line, but replacing their two top rushers was daunting.

In a testament to the program’s strong tradition, Prairie Ridge is unbeaten, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll and clinched its fifth Fox Valley Conference title since 2016 with Friday’s 35-6 victory over Crystal Lake Central. The Wolves (8-0, 8-0) will win the FVC outright with a win at McHenry (0-8, 0-8) on Friday.

“I have a great staff, and we have kids who are dedicated to our program and work hard. It’s a testament to them,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “Especially this group, they show up every day and just practice hard. Very few times do we come out and I say we had a bad practice because of effort. It doesn’t happen often.”

Prairie Ridge's Joseph Vanderwiel runs through the Crystal Lake Central defense during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Joey Vanderwiel has taken over at quarterback, while fullback Jack Finn is among the area rushing leaders. While the Wolves are not the scoring machine they were last year, they play clean, mistake-free football, rarely committing turnovers or penalties and grind out long drives.

The defense has been outstanding, allowing an average of eight points a game, best in the FVC.

“They’ve really earned it,” Schremp said. “Throughout the summer and it’s really shown.”

Richmond-Burton's Luke Bresnahan celebrates a touchdown catch during a Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game Thursday against Harvard. R-B plays Rochelle Friday for the Blue Division championship. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Title on the line: Just like last season, the KRC/I-8 Blue Division championship will come down to Friday’s game with Rochelle (6-2, 5-0) visiting Richmond-Burton (7-1, 5-0).

R-B won 41-20 last season at Rochelle.

“We’re home, it’s a big game,” Rockets running back-defensive back Jack Martens said after Thursday’s 48-13 victory over Harvard. “We have an extra day of practice. We just have to practice right. We didn’t practice well this week and it showed. We just have to keep our head in the game and get dialed in.”

Crystal Lake South's Michael Prokos is tackled from behind by Prairie Ridge's Dominic Creatore during their Class 6A playoff first-round game last season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com)

Gators welcome Prokos back: Crystal Lake South wide receiver Michael Prokos suffered a broken ankle during a Week 2 loss to Prairie Ridge but remained heavily involved, helping coach younger players at practice and signaling offensive play calls from the sideline on game day.

Prokos, who led the area last year with 66 catches and had over 1,000 yards receiving, returned to the field against Cary-Grove on Friday and made an instant impact. He ran for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in the Gators’ 47-21 loss.

On the Gators’ first possession, the 6-foot, 180-pound senior caught a swing pass from quarterback Caden Casimino on fourth-and-short and ran untouched to the end zone for a 22-yard score.

South didn’t hold back Prokos, who returned kicks, ran the ball and even threw a few passes.

Prokos had a 38-yard completion to Colton Hess just short of the end zone in the fourth quarter and later found Hess wide open for a 34-yard score in the rain. He finished a perfect 3-for-3 passing with 80 yards while adding six catches for 57 yards and gaining 10 yards on the ground.

South coach Rob Fontana was happy to unleash his big playmaker.

“The kid is just a warrior,” Fontana said. “He never stopped working from the day he went down, and he’s been itching to get back. We took the handcuffs off, let him go out there and try and finish what he started.

“You can see, he does it all. He’s catching the ball, he’s running the ball and apparently, he can throw the ball. He’s just a heck of a kid and deserves to be out there having fun.”

Prokos was getting some NCAA Division I looks before the start of the season. Fontana hopes Friday’s performance will help open up a few more eyes.

“He’s one of the biggest heartbeats of the team,” Fontana said. “The guys just feed off his energy. He’s an amazing football player, has a super high IQ and he’s going to make some team really happy wherever he chooses to go.”

• Alex Kantecki contributed to this report.