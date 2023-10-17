McHenry County football notes: Four locals fighting to earn playoff berths

Teams that are 4-4 entering Week 9 of the high school football season may have regrets about games they could have won earlier to put themselves in better positions.

But they also are grateful that their playoff fate is in their own hands. Win this weekend, and you likely are in the 256-team playoff field that will be announced Saturday night.

Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Marengo and Marian Central are 4-4 local teams trying to win Friday and qualify.

Burlington Central hosts Huntley (7-1), Crystal Lake Central hosts Hampshire (2-6), Marengo is at Plano (4-4) and Marian is at Wheaton Academy (7-1).

Burlington Central lost two quarterbacks and was missing running back Joey Kowall for four games, although he returned in Friday’s 17-14 overtime victory over Hampshire. He was among the area rushing leaders when he was injured.

“I would’ve taken that in a heartbeat,” Rockets coach Brian Iossi said, when asked about having a shot a month ago. “We’ve talked the past two weeks that we’re playing playoff football. The kids play off one another, and it’s exciting heading into Week 9 that we’re still alive. We just hope to finish the job and get it done.”

Huntley will present a formidable challenge for the Rockets.

“We’ve always seemed to play Huntley pretty well,” Iossi said. “They’re a great team, so we’ll need our best effort.”

Crystal Lake Central lost quarterback Jason Penza with a right (throwing) shoulder injury in the first half of Friday’s 35-6 loss to Prairie Ridge. Penza’s X-rays showed no broken bones, but he will be examined by an orthopedic surgeon Tuesday. Sophomore Abraham Quinn could be starting Friday as the Tigers try to reach the playoffs.

Crystal Lake Central's Abraham Quinn hands the ball off to his teammate, Griffin Buehler, during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Prairie Ridge on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“The playoffs start for us right now, that’s basically what it’s come down to,” Central coach Dirk Stanger said. “I’m super proud of Abe. He made some really good throws, some really good reads. I’m really proud of him. We just have to keep growing from there.”

Marengo’s 38-31 win against Sandwich kept the Indians’ playoff hopes alive. Marian, likewise, beat St. Edward 41-0 to move to 4-4 on Friday.

The Hurricanes could be a tough team to contend with in the Class 2A playoffs with quarterback Cale McThenia (Northern Iowa) and wide receiver Christian Bentancur (Clemson) leading the way. If Marian does not beat Wheaton Academy, it would need a lot of help to get in as a 4-5 team. The Hurricanes have 47 playoff points, but getting in at 4-5 is a longshot.

IHSA Football: Sandwich vs. Marengo Marengo's Alten Bergbreiter tries to avoid Sandwich's Jimmy Ramey for short yardage during their Kishwaukee River Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in Marengo. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local Media)

Bergbreiter’s triumphant return: Marengo wide receiver-defensive back Alten Bergbreiter certainly knows how to make a comeback.

Bergbreiter suffered a neck injury and concussion in Week 4 against Johnsburg and was taken by helicopter from the field that night to Park Ridge’s Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. But on Saturday, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior returned and caught nine passes for 57 yards and kicked for the Indians in their 38-31 Kishaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division win over Sandwich. Bergbreiter was cleared recently and returned to full practice last week.

The Indians used Bergbreiter heavily in the slot and in pre-snap motion with many of his receptions at or near the line of scrimmage.

Bergbreiter went up and grabbed a 19-yard pass from junior quarterback David Lopez in the second quarter and reached for the end zone but was stopped a yard short. With 2:37 left in the third, he caught a ball near the line of scrimmage, evaded one tackle and cut upfield to beat two more defenders to the end zone for an 8-yard score.

“It was huge to have him back. We wanted to move him around, get him the ball and get him in space,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “We were able to do that and he got some big first downs for us.

“That’s what we’ve been missing a little bit here. We made a point to move him around and design plays for him. We wanted the ball in his hands.”

Lopez felt Bergbreiter’s presence helped open up the offense.

“He’s just so quick, and I know if he’s one-on-one against a corner, he’s going to be faster than him,” Lopez said. “I just need to get him the ball and he makes magic happen.”

Lopez scored a go-ahead, 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter against Sandwich that reminded Bergbreiter of his own 96-yard kickoff TD that opened their game against Johnsburg last month.

“That was the most energy I’ve ever had in my life,” Bergbreiter said. “It just brought me back to that moment. I know that kid is more excited than ever right now.”

Huntley’s playoff primer: Dundee-Crown’s skill players in quarterback Zach Randl, running backs Terrion Spencer and Kadin Malone and receivers Kali Freeman and Torrion Bell presented the kind of challenge Huntley figures to see in the postseason.

The Red Raiders beat the Chargers 35-7 on Friday, but the defense faced a challenge with D-C’s talent.

“They have some really good, shifty players and we did a good job of eliminating that,” Huntley senior linebacker Jake Coss said.

Defensive lineman Carter Pope agreed.

“They gave us a great look for what we might see in the playoffs,” Pope said.

Pope and Travis Dudycha had sacks on consecutive plays to end a second-half threat by D-C. Charlie Condon had an interception and tackle for loss and Ben Cohen had two stops for no gain.

• Alex Kantecki, Marty Maciaszek and Sam Natrop contributed to this report.