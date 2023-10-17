BCR Week 9 Notebook: Bureau Valley sends ‘Coach J’ out a winner

Friday night was officially “Coach J Night” at Bureau Valley High School and the Storm sent longtime assistant coach Craig Johnson out in his last home game in style.

The Storm struck for a program-best 67 points on the way to a 67-19 win over Aurora Central Catholic.

Bureau Valley recognized Johnson for his longtime presence on the Storm sidelines, the only coach to do so since the school’s inception in the fall of 1995. He will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Former players over the years, including four from the first team he coached at Western High School in 1991, where Johnson started his career, were on hand to honor Johnson along with retired coaches Terry Gutshall (Western) and Kenny Bourquin (BV), who Johnson coached with.

Johnson’s son, Alex, helped set the night up as a surprise to his dad.

“It was a really special night. Unfortunately with the weather, a lot didn’t make it. But still a good turnout and I have no idea how many texts and calls. I got more than I can count,” Johnson said.

“As much as Coach Johnson has meant to BV football through the years, it was an awesome way to send him out,” said Storm head coach Mat Pistole, who was a player under Johnson’s tutelage. “I know we all wish the weather was better that would’ve allowed more alum to be there, but I know he certainly appreciated those that still made it and the many more that have reached out to him.”

Pistole said the Storm even did two things this year on offense that Johnson hasn’t experienced in his career - win a game while never attempting a pass, which Johnson thoroughly loved, and set a school record in points scored in his last game.

“Not to mention, one of his lineman (Aidan Morris) scored two TDs on a couple fumble recoveries. I doubt that has ever happened before either,” Pistole said.

Johnson missed only three Bureau Valley football games over the years because of two family weddings and a family emergency. The one year he didn’t coach he still attended all the games.

Longtime Storm assistant coach Craig Johnson bundles up on a night fit for a storm. Coach J was recognized Friday in his probable last home game for his years of commitment to the Storm program. He is retiring this year. (Photo provided by Jason Stabler, BVHS)

Teacher appreciation

Last week was teacher appreciation week for the Princeton football team. Each of the players ask any teacher in the district, including the elementary and high school levels, who impacted them in a positive way to wear their jersey on Friday at school and attend the game that night.

PHS coach Ryan Pearson said the Tigers do it on years they have five home games during the regular season.

“It’s important for me to have our kids show their appreciation to teachers who have positively impacted their lives. We wouldn’t be where we are without their help and guidance,” Pearson said.

Evan Driscoll nominated basketball coach and science teacher Michael Fredericks, who he said has made a big impact on him.

“He’s one of my coaches, so I’ve been around him and had opportunities to be impacted by him a lot, and I think he’s really good at his job and I admire that,” Driscoll said. “I also appreciate how much he seems to love what he does and he’s excited to teach and help us learn.”

Bureau Valley has a similar teacher appreciation recognition, selecting one teacher for every home game to wear a player’s jersey to school. Each senior writes an essay about a teacher who has influenced them.

PHS senior Evan Driscoll nominated Michael Fredericks, a science teacher and basketball coach, for Teacher Appreciation Night Friday. (Photo provided)

A sinking feeling

Princeton’s Bryant Field will be under repair to fill in a sink hole that developed during warmups of Friday’s game with Mendota. The start of the game was delayed about 15 minutes to get the field playable.

“Basically we had a tile that helps drains the Bryant Field break. The breakage caused an eating away of the soil under the field, PHS athletic director Jeff Ohlson said. “We had no idea it broke until it gave way prior to the game last week.”

Ohlson said the plan is to “dig it up and fix it and have it ready to go this week.”

Storm surge

Bureau Valley’s 67 points is the most points it has scored a single-game in the school’s 27-year history. The previous high was 66 points vs. Bradford/Henry/Midland in 2005.

Other high-scoring games were 63 vs. Sherrard in 2015, 58 vs. Riverdale in 2005, 56 vs. Morrison in 2013 and 55 vs. Riverdale in 2015.