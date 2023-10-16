What we learned in Week 8: Wild weekend throws things into chaos

The standard cliche of “throw out the records” is usually reserved for Week 9 in the IHSA football season.

That’s the week where teams with inferior records rise up and topple teams with better marks to fight their way into the playoff field.

It happens almost every year.

But this year it came a week early with unexpected results popping up statewide. So many that if Week 9 surpasses Week 8 in upstart victories then something truly unprecedented will have happened.

Let’s start with DePaul Prep’s multiple overtime victory over Fenwick. The Rams have had multiple close calls for what would qualify as a marquee win this season and edging the Friars certainly would qualify as that. DePaul needs a win over De La Salle in Week 9 to earn its way into the playoff field while Fenwick’s playoff path suddenly became a lot more slippery.

Fenwick will now need a win over IC Catholic to get to the five-win plateau. The Friars don’t likely have the points they would need to qualify as a four-win team, if those are required to fill out the 256-team field/

DePaul is one of five teams in the CCL/ESCC that enter Week 9 at 4-4 along with Brother Rice, Nazareth, St. Viator and Fenwick. All face serious challenges to getting that fifth win. Marist, at 3-5, clings to hope that with a fourth win it could have a chance at an at-large berth if four win teams are required.

Other intriguing Week 8 results:

• Decatur MacArthur defeated Sacred Heart Griffin to collect its fifth win. It was the first time in six years the Generals have beaten the Cyclones and one of the few times over the past couple of decades they’d managed that feat. With a Week 9 game looming against a solid Bloomington team, the path to five wins looked more complicated on Thursday than it does now.

• Litchfield snapped one of the state’s longest all-time losing streaks of 47 games just a year ago, but Friday’s win over Pana secured the school’s fifth win on the season and first playoff appearance since 2005.

• Monticello coach Cullen Welter has guided the Sages to the playoffs in every available playoff year since his arrival in 2009, but needed to record an Illini Prairie upset over Prairie Central to insure that string continued for another year.

Other schools that staved off acquiring the dreaded fifth loss that likely ends a school’s playoff hopes included Marengo, Deer Creek Mackinaw, Homewood-Flossmoor and Nokomis.

The news wasn’t all good. Playoff stalwarts such as Sterling, Bolingbrook, Macomb and Evanston were all marked with their fifth loss. Barring extreme circumstances that likely ended any hopes any have of joining the field of 256 teams.

Early wrap up for South Suburban Conference

The South Suburban Conference has been hard to read all season long. A series of wild results in Week 8 left three teams tied for the lead in the Blue Division and five teams all clustered with between four and six wins in the Red Division.

Things will be getting sorted out a bit earlier than all of the other results around the state. All seven of the conference’s games will be contested on Thursday.

And all seven of them have at least some impact on how the playoff field will be shaped.

East St. Louis schedule snafu resolved

Just prior to the season, East St. Louis learned that its Week 9 opponent was not going to play the Flyers.

It left a void extremely late in the process for East St. Louis to fill and throughout the regular season it appeared that East St. Louis’ body of work would be gauged on just eight games played with no contest in Week 9.

But East St. Louis informed Friday Night Drive that the IHSA agreed to give the Flyers a forfeit win since the schedule vacancy occurred so late in the process and didn’t give the Flyers an opportunity to fill the date. After all, there likely aren’t a long line of teams willing to take on that challenge after all.

So instead of ending its regular season with six wins after toppling Edwardsville in Week 8, East St. Louis will finish with seven wins after receiving the forfeit in Week 9.

It actually might make a significant amount of difference in where the Flyers land seed-wise. The entire 6A classification could end up having as few as one undefeated team, so the difference between six and seven wins could mean the difference in being on the top or bottom half of the bracket.