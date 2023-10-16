SVM Week 9 playoff outlook: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s still in the hunt

With only one regular-season game remaining, the playoff puzzle is about complete for Sauk Valley area teams. Seven have clinched a playoff berth. Five still are in playoff contention. Four have been eliminated.

Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and who still can become playoff eligible.

THEY’RE IN

The 7-1 Dixon Dukes lost their first game of the season 49-6 against top-ranked Class 3A Byron in Week 8, but their playoff spot is locked in. They’ll face 6-2 North Boone on senior night in the regular-season finale.

The 7-1 Morrison Mustangs are sitting pretty as well, playoff berth secured. They’ll face 4-4 Bureau Valley to finish the regular season.

The 7-1 Forreston Cardinals are yet another team looking to improve their playoff seeding in Week 9. It’ll be a tall task, however, as they face 8-0 Lena-Winslow.

The 6-2 Newman Comets clinched their playoff spot two weeks ago with a win over Hall. They’ll take on 1-7 Mendota to finish the regular season.

The 8-0 Amboy-LaMoille Ohio co-op will look to finish the Illinois 8-Man Football Association regular season undefeated as they host the 7-1 Polo Marcos in Week 9.

The Marcos, who clinched their playoff spot with a win over DeLand-Weldon in Week 7, received a win by forfeit against Peoria Quest Charter Academy in Week 8.

The 7-1 Milledgeville Missiles are guaranteed to be back in the I8FA playoffs mix. They’ll face 4-4 Bushnell-Prairie City in Week 9.

IN THE HUNT

At 5-3, the Fulton Steamers have a very good chance of making the playoffs. They made sure of that last week with a 42-0 win over undefeated Knoxville. With a Week 9 win over 0-8 West Carroll, they can seal the deal.

At 4-4, the Oregon Hawks have some unfinished business. They’ll hit the road for Week 9 to face 0-8 Rockford Christian in a must-win game.

At 4-4, the Bureau Valley Storm needs a win to greatly improve its playoff chances. Its got a difficult matchup ahead, facing 7-1 Morrison on the road in Week 9.

At 3-5, the Sterling Golden Warriors are on the outside looking in. They need a win over 4-4 Moline in Week 9 to have a fighting chance at making the playoffs.

At 3-5, the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers have revived their playoff hopes with a three-game winning streak. It’s a slim chance and a win won’t guarantee anything, but it’s a chance nonetheless.

THEY’RE OUT

The Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (2-6), Rock Falls Rockets (1-7), Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders (1-7) and West Carroll Thunder (0-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.