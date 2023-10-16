October 16, 2023
SVM Week 9 playoff outlook: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s still in the hunt

Fulton tops undefeated Knoxville to become playoff eligible; Oregon, Sterling in must-win scenarios

By Dan Wussow
Morrison's Brady Anderson runs the ball past Rockridge defense. The game remained scoreless until the fourth quarter. The final score was Mustangs 7, Rockets 14. (Photos by Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

With only one regular-season game remaining, the playoff puzzle is about complete for Sauk Valley area teams. Seven have clinched a playoff berth. Five still are in playoff contention. Four have been eliminated.

Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and who still can become playoff eligible.

THEY’RE IN

The 7-1 Dixon Dukes lost their first game of the season 49-6 against top-ranked Class 3A Byron in Week 8, but their playoff spot is locked in. They’ll face 6-2 North Boone on senior night in the regular-season finale.

The 7-1 Morrison Mustangs are sitting pretty as well, playoff berth secured. They’ll face 4-4 Bureau Valley to finish the regular season.

The 7-1 Forreston Cardinals are yet another team looking to improve their playoff seeding in Week 9. It’ll be a tall task, however, as they face 8-0 Lena-Winslow.

The 6-2 Newman Comets clinched their playoff spot two weeks ago with a win over Hall. They’ll take on 1-7 Mendota to finish the regular season.

The 8-0 Amboy-LaMoille Ohio co-op will look to finish the Illinois 8-Man Football Association regular season undefeated as they host the 7-1 Polo Marcos in Week 9.

The Marcos, who clinched their playoff spot with a win over DeLand-Weldon in Week 7, received a win by forfeit against Peoria Quest Charter Academy in Week 8.

The 7-1 Milledgeville Missiles are guaranteed to be back in the I8FA playoffs mix. They’ll face 4-4 Bushnell-Prairie City in Week 9.

IN THE HUNT

At 5-3, the Fulton Steamers have a very good chance of making the playoffs. They made sure of that last week with a 42-0 win over undefeated Knoxville. With a Week 9 win over 0-8 West Carroll, they can seal the deal.

At 4-4, the Oregon Hawks have some unfinished business. They’ll hit the road for Week 9 to face 0-8 Rockford Christian in a must-win game.

At 4-4, the Bureau Valley Storm needs a win to greatly improve its playoff chances. Its got a difficult matchup ahead, facing 7-1 Morrison on the road in Week 9.

At 3-5, the Sterling Golden Warriors are on the outside looking in. They need a win over 4-4 Moline in Week 9 to have a fighting chance at making the playoffs.

At 3-5, the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers have revived their playoff hopes with a three-game winning streak. It’s a slim chance and a win won’t guarantee anything, but it’s a chance nonetheless.

THEY’RE OUT

The Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (2-6), Rock Falls Rockets (1-7), Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders (1-7) and West Carroll Thunder (0-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.