IHSA football playoff outlook for Suburban Life teams

There’s one week left to earn playoff qualification. Here are Suburban Life area teams stand before Week 9 kicks off.

Locked in

The Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak, and in the process clinched a playoff bid, by virtue of its 32-0 win over Hinsdale South in Week 8. Downers Grove North is headed to the playoffs for the second straight season, and for the third time under head coach Joe Horeni, and can match last year’s win total by beating Hinsdale Central Friday.

The Rams have won six consecutive games since their only loss, by three points to South Elgin, and are coming off a huge 28-14 win over previously unbeaten Glenbard South. The resurgent Glenbard East program that had gone nearly two decades without a playoff appearance is now headed to the postseason for the fifth straight time.

The Raiders were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten last Friday, losing 28-14 to district rival Glenbard East. Nonetheless, Glenbard South is headed to the playoffs for the 12th straight time.

The Hilltoppers, once 1-2, have found their oats as the season has worn on and are now in a familiar spot with one week to go. With a marquee win over York in Week 7, Glenbard West can clinch a share of the West Suburban Silver title by beating Oak Park-River Forest Friday. The Hilltoppers are bound for the playoffs for the 16th straight time under head coach Chad Hetlet.

The defending Class 3A state champions had a tricky road back to the playoffs in joining the CCL/ESCC mega-conference. But a 55-20 win over De La Salle last Friday snapped a two-game losing streak and just as importantly clinched a playoff bid. The Knights also got quarterback Dennis Mandala and two-way standout KJ Parker back after missing a Week 7 loss to Loyola, so ICCP looks set up for another deep playoff run.

The Bulldogs have navigated an unorthodox schedule against Southland Conference teams to reach the program’s eighth playoff appearance since 2014. R-B has bounced back well from midseason losses to powerhouses Kankakee and Crete-Monee with three straight wins, a 35-14 win over Thornwood clinching a playoff bid. Week 9 the Bulldogs can play playoff spoiler against 4-4 Rich Township.

The Spartans went through a gauntlet of tough opponents in the CCL/ESCC, and down-to-the-wire finishes, but could breathe easier with a 42-6 win over Leo last Friday that clinched a playoff bid. The 2022 Class 4A semifinalists, with impressive wins over St. Laurence, Joliet Catholic, IC Catholic and St. Rita, are headed to the postseason for the fifth straight time under head coach Bob McMillen.

Wheaton Academy has already clinched its third consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Jim Johanik. The Warriors, whose only loss came by one point to Hope Academy, still have much to play for. They can play spoiler to 4-4 Marian Central, clinch a share of the Chicagoland Christian Conference title and potentially sew up a first-round home game with a win over the Hurricanes Friday.

The Warriors had to sweat things out last year during a 5-5 season, but are rolling this season toward their seventh consecutive playoff appearance. A 41-14 win over Morton last Friday was Willowbrook’s fourth straight after a 2-2 start and clinched a playoff bid.

The Dukes, coming off the first perfect regular season in the over 100-year history of the program and a Class 8A semifinal appearance in 2022, have enjoyed quite an encore. A Week 7 loss to Glenbard West loss is the only blemish. York can clinch a share of the West Suburban Silver title, and likely a first-round playoff home game, with a win over Proviso West Friday.

York at Lyons Lyon's Ryan Jackson (9) hands off to Danny Caroll (5) during football game between York at Lyons. Oct 14, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Sitting comfortably

The Mustangs, like last year, overcame a gauntlet of an early-season schedule to become playoff eligible. Downers Grove South has won five consecutive games since entering West Suburban Gold play and can clinch its second straight league title, and playoff bid, by beating 6-2 Addison Trail on Friday in Downers Grove.

The Lions, coming off a Class 8A quarterfinal appearance in 2022, clinched its third straight playoff berth under head coach Jon Beutjer with a Week 7 win over Downers Grove North. A 24-14 loss to York snapped a three-game winning streak, but the Lions are playoff eligible and can lock it up winning at Proviso East Friday.

The Broncos, who struggled through back-to-back 3-6 seasons in 2021 and 2022 after making 27 consecutive playoff appearances, are back. Montini, despite a three-game slide after a 5-0 start, is almost certainly headed back to the playoffs. The Broncos can lock up a bid by beating St. Laurence 6-2 Friday.

The Falcons, by virtue of their 24-7 win over Glenbard North last Friday, became one of four DuKane Conference teams to become playoff eligible. Rival Wheaton Warrenville South and Lake Park, both 4-4, can join them with wins Friday. Wheaton North coincidentally can spoil Lake Park’s bid as they meet Friday, where the Falcons, the 2021 Class 7A champs, can clinch their third straight playoff appearance.

One more to go

The Redwings, like last season, are in a position in which they need to win a Week 9 game to reach the postseason. Like last year, Benet will be facing another 4-4 team in the win-and-in scenario, this time at Providence Friday. The Redwings will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself, as Benet lost to eventual Class 5A champ Nazareth last year in the regular season finale.

The Friars put themselves in a back against the wall position with a 44-43 double overtime loss to DePaul Prep last Friday. And Fenwick doesn’t exactly have an enviable opponent in such a desperate spot, a Week 9 game at IC Catholic Prep.

Lemont, a 2022 Class 6A semifinalist, last missed the postseason in 2013 – its only time out of the playoffs in the last 20 years. But Lemont will need to win at 7-1 T.F. North in Week 9 to continue that tradition of playing into the postseason.

The Roadrunners last season went from 2-4 to 10-4 and a state championship, the first team to do so in IHSA football history. Nazareth is on its way to upping the ante this fall. After an 0-4 start the Roadrunners have won four straight games. A fifth win in a row will be no picnic, a home game Friday against 6-2 St. Francis. But there could be a backdoor to the playoffs even in defeat. If there are 4-5 teams in the playoff field, Nazareth would be first in line by virtue of its accumulation of playoff points.

A 28-14 loss to Batavia in Week 8 snapped a two-game winning streak, but the Tigers still appear to be in good shape to join the DuKane Conference’s long list of playoff teams. WW South need only win at 1-7 St. Charles East to become playoff eligible.