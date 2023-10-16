IHSA football playoff outlook for Record Newspapers teams

There’s one week left to earn playoff qualification. Here are where Record Newspapers area teams stand before Week 9 kicks off.

Sitting comfortably

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2010, the Panthers are back in a familiar position. Oswego started this season 4-0 and despite losing three of its last four games look headed to the playoffs for the 11th time since 2011. A win Friday over Oswego East would clinch a bid.

The Indians, even after a 38-31 loss at Marengo last Saturday, continue to be one of the best football stories this fall. Sandwich is playoff eligible and in all likelihood headed to the postseason for the first time since 2013. This, after not fielding a varsity team due to low numbers in 2022, and an 0-9 season in 2021. A win over 2-6 Woodstock North would clinch a bid.

The Foxes, once in a precarious spot at 2-3, have caught fire with three wins in a row and now in all likelihood are headed to the playoffs for the fifth straight time. Yorkville, a year removed from a quarterfinal appearance, can clinch a bid – and win the program’s first conference title since 1989 – with a win Friday over Plainfield North.

One more to go

The Reapers put up a good fight against Rochelle in Week 8, but a 16-0 loss puts Plano in a must-win situation heading into Week 9. And it shapes up as more or less a play-in game, as Marengo is also sitting at 4-4 and needing a win to become playoff eligible.