York bounces back from first loss to beat Lyons Township

WESTERN SPRINGS – For the first time in two seasons, York showed up to practice Monday on the heels of a loss.

It’s a feeling the Dukes won’t be replicating this week.

After having its 17-game regular season winning streak snapped last Friday, York began a new one with a 24-14 road victory over Lyons Township on Saturday.

In the battle of teams tied atop the West Suburban Silver Conference standings alongside Glenbard West, the Dukes (7-1, 4-1) will earn at least a share of their second consecutive league title with a win against Proviso West in Week 9.

”We came in with the mindset at practice Monday that this obviously was not happening again,” senior wide receiver Luke Mailander said. “We came together and said that we have to have each other’s backs a little better. We had an outstanding week of practice all around. Just a great week of preparation and I think having an extra day of practice also helped immensely. We have a standard and we didn’t play to that last Friday. We definitely did today.”

Mailander hauled in nine receptions for 135 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown from quarterback Sean Winton in the final minute of the second quarter to put the visitors up 14-0 at half.

York at Lyons Lyon's Ryan Jackson (9) is pursued by York's Andrew Bricker (32) during football game between York at Lyons. Oct 14, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Winton finished 17 of 26 through the air for 236 yards while running for an additional 34 yards. Fintan Helm added six catches for 73 yards.

On the ground, Jimmy Conners - in relief of Jake Melion who rushed for 69 yards before leaving in the second quarter - posted 66 rushing yards and a score on 17 carries.

York’s defense held the Lions to 72 yards of total offense in the opening half and then, after the home team pulled within 10 late, salted the game away when Jonathon Szala picked off a pass at the Dukes’ 2-yard line with 3:40 left.

”We obviously didn’t play our best last week,” Szala said. “We knew we had to come out stronger. We came out today with more of a purpose I would say. Defensively, we have a lot of depth. We have so many guys who can play many different positions so we can rotate guys and nobody gets tired. And we are all just trying to help each other. When I make a play like that, it’s just me trying to help out our team as a whole.”

Damian Glodz provided the rest of offense for the Dukes, as the senior nailed field goals of 31, 37 and 33 yards.

”Failure in life gives you an opportunity to learn,” said York coach Mike Fitzgerald, whose team was undefeated a year ago before losing their final game to Loyola in the semifinals. “I’m proud of our guys and how they responded. It’s easy when things are good, but how are you going to respond when you face adversity? This was a great team win. I thought we played well in all three phases.”

York at Lyons Lyon's Caleb Greer (4) runs in a touchdown after a catch over the middle during football game between York at Lyons. Oct 14, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Lyons (5-3, 4-2) sliced the deficit in half on the first possession of the second half when quarterback Ryan Jackson scampered 49 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Jackson later found Caleb Greer for a 70-yard strike with just over four minutes remaining.

Jackson threw for 199 yards and ran for another 69. Travis Stamm caught seven passes for 85 yards and Jack Cheney snagged an interception.

”There are some things we can improve on,” Lyons coach Jon Beutjer said. “We need to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We also need to execute on both sides of the ball and understand that every possession matters against a good football team. That will be our emphasis next week and going into the playoffs.”

The Lions wrap up the regular season against Proviso East.