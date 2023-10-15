Marengo beats Sandwich, keeps playoff hopes alive

MARENGO – Marengo coach Paul Forsythe called junior David Lopez the best player on the field Saturday.

Marengo’s 6-foot-1, 160-pound quarterback had touchdowns passing and rushing against Sandwich, but it was an electrifying play on special teams that provided perhaps the biggest spark.

After Sandwich had taken its second lead of the second half on a 1-yard run by fullback Parker Anderson, Lopez made instant offense on the ensuing kickoff with a little help from his teammates.

After catching the ball at the Marengo 12-yard line, Lopez followed a key block by senior Grant Aubry and turned upfield. He raced down the sideline for an 88-yard TD, took a few breaths and then ran in the two-point conversion.

Marengo never trailed again and picked up a 38-31 Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division win at Rod Poppe Fields, keeping its playoff hopes alive. Marengo (4-4, 3-2 KRC/I8 Blue) can qualify with a victory next week against Plano.

Lopez didn’t appear to have much room before Aubry’s block opened things up.

“I caught it, looked over to the right and saw that Grant had a big block and put the kid on his butt,” Lopez said. “Once I saw that, I knew I had to go to that spot and just go fast basically. ... The biggest win of the season.”

Lopez misfired on only one throw, finishing 10 of 11 for 67 yards and an 8-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Alten Bergbreiter. He added 70 yards on the ground, scoring on a 5-yard keeper in the fourth to pad Marengo’s lead.

Forsythe has watched Lopez become more comfortable in the offense every week.

“He shows up and he gets better every day,” Forsythe said. “He’s better than he was at the beginning of the season, and he’s better than he was two weeks ago. He’s got full control of the offense.

“He did a lot of nice things, making some explosive plays where he was a shoelace tackle from going. He did an awesome job today.”

IHSA Football: Sandwich vs. Marengo Marengo's Isaac Anthony runs against Sandwich on Saturday in Marengo. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local Media)

Marengo senior fullback Isaac Anthony had one of his most productive games, running for 188 yards on 27 carries.

Anthony had touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards behind the offensive line of Rune Boyd, Devin Storti, Ryley Adamson and Dylan Locke, along with sophomore tight ends Ryan Grismer and Brady Kentgen.

“We were juiced up,” said Anthony, playing in his final home game. “We really needed to win this game. I do it for [my offensive line]. The energy was just amazing.”

TOUCHDOWN: Alten Bergbreiter 8-yard pass from David Lopez. Nice cut up field by Bergbreiter. Lopez runs in the two-point conversion.



Marengo 22, Sandwich 15, 2:37 3rd. pic.twitter.com/N64ykZm7Zt — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) October 14, 2023

Marengo also got a big boost in the passing game with the return of Bergbreiter, who suffered a neck injury in Week 4 and had to be helicoptered off of Johnsburg’s field. He worked hard to get back and led all players Saturday with nine catches for 57 yards.

Bergbreiter came up a yard short of a touchdown early in the second quarter on a leaping catch that went for 19 yards, but found the end zone from 8 yards out to give Marengo a 22-15 lead with 2:37 remaining in the third.

Bergbreiter had a good feeling he was going to score.

“When the game came, it was lots and lots of nerves,” said Bergbreiter, “but I knew it was going to happen. The plays were just there for me today. I couldn’t be more excited to be here.”

IHSA Football: Sandwich vs. Marengo Sandwich's Simeion Harris attempts to avoid a tackle against Marengo on Saturday in Marengo. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local Media)

Sandwich junior running back Simeion Harris had 118 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown with 1:12 left. Anderson had 80 yards and two TDs, Nick Michalek had 115 yards on 13 carries, and Diego Gomez added 32 yards and a 7-yard score.

Sandwich coach Kris Cassie felt his team came out flat.

“We weren’t playing defensively sound like we needed to,” Cassie said. “We needed to play a little faster. They were fighting for their playoff lives, and they straight up outplayed us. On special teams, you just can’t give up big plays.”

Sandwich (5-3, 3-3), which didn’t have a varsity team last year, can lock up a playoff spot next week against Woodstock North.

“We don’t want just five wins,” Cassie said. “We want to truly earn it and get that sixth.”

Marengo 38, Sandwich 31

Sandwich 7 0 8 16 – 31

Marengo 7 7 8 16 – 38

First quarter

M-Anthony 2 run (Bergbreiter kick), 7:00

S-Gomez 7 run (Hill kick), 0:31

Second quarter

M-Anthony 1 run (Bergbreiter kick), 1:53

Third quarter

S-Anderson 4 run (Anderson run), 7:32

M-Bergbreiter 8 pass from Lopez (Anthony run), 2:37

Fourth quarter

S-Anderson 1 run (Behringer run), 10:37

M-Lopez 90 kickoff return (Lopez run), 10:22

M-Lopez 5 run (Lopez run), 1:53

S-Harris 42 run (Michalek run), 1:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Sandwich: Harris 12-118, Michalek 13-115, Anderson 16-80, Gomez 7-32, Behringer 3-8, Team 2-minus 11. Totals: 53-342. Marengo: Anthony 27-188, Sacco 4-18, Lopez 15-70, Bergbreiter 1-minus 1, Team 2-minus 7. Totals: 49-268.

PASSING–Sandwich: Behringer 2-6-0-19. Marengo: Lopez: 10-11-0-67

RECEIVING–Sandwich: Case 1-8, Gomez 1-11. Marengo: Bergbreiter 9-57, Grandinetti 1-10.

TOTAL YARDS: Sandwich 361, Marengo 335.