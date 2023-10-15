An early look at the Week 9 games

The regular season winds down this week with some playoff implications.

Here’s a look at the Bureau County Week 9 area lineup.

Bureau Valley (4-4) will travel to Morrison (7-1) needing a win for its fifth win to become playoff eligible.

St. Bede (5-3) will travel to state-ranked Seneca (8-0). The Bruins can clinch a playoff berth with its sixth win.

Bureau County fans will be treated to a rivalry game when Hall (3-5) calls on the Class 3A No. 2 ranked Princeton Tigers (7-1).

Also in the Three Rivers, Mendota will host Newman, Sherrard plays at Monmouth-Roseville, Riverdale plays at Orion and E-P plays at Rockridge while Kewanee hosts Aurora Central Catholic in a nonconference game.

In other area matchups, Annawan-Wethersfield hosts Princeville and La Salle-Peru host Kaneland while Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio welcomes Polo in a 8-Man game.