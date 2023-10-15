October 15, 2023
An early look at the Week 9 games

Bureau Valley’s Bryce Helms fires a pass Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 against Newman.

Bryce Helms and the Bureau Valley Storm are taking aim on their fifth win Friday night at Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal)

The regular season winds down this week with some playoff implications.

Here’s a look at the Bureau County Week 9 area lineup.

Bureau Valley (4-4) will travel to Morrison (7-1) needing a win for its fifth win to become playoff eligible.

St. Bede (5-3) will travel to state-ranked Seneca (8-0). The Bruins can clinch a playoff berth with its sixth win.

Bureau County fans will be treated to a rivalry game when Hall (3-5) calls on the Class 3A No. 2 ranked Princeton Tigers (7-1).

Also in the Three Rivers, Mendota will host Newman, Sherrard plays at Monmouth-Roseville, Riverdale plays at Orion and E-P plays at Rockridge while Kewanee hosts Aurora Central Catholic in a nonconference game.

In other area matchups, Annawan-Wethersfield hosts Princeville and La Salle-Peru host Kaneland while Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio welcomes Polo in a 8-Man game.