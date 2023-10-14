Sauk Valley football roundup: Morrison, Bureau Valley, EPC win big; Oregon loses

Morrison 51, Riverdale 6: At Port Byron, the Mustangs steamrolled the Rams in a Three Rivers West matchup.

Morrison’s Brady Anderson scored on runs of 44 and 25 yards, and teammate Carson Strating scored on runs of 8 and 26 yards. Chase Newman added a 28-yard touchdown run, and Reynolds Reavy and Zach Milder each scored a short touchdown run for the Mustangs.

Kolton Kruse had a 75-yard touchdown run for the only Riverdale score.

Rockford Lutheran 22, Oregon 14: At Oregon, the Crusaders defeated the Hawks in a pivotal Big Northern Conference matchup.

Oregon’s Logan Weems rushed 26 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Austin Egyed caught four passes for 70 yards as the leading receiver.

Gavin Sanders rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns to lead Rockford Lutheran.

At 4-4, the Hawks must win their Week 9 game against 0-9 Rockford Christian to become playoff eligible.

Bureau Valley 67, Aurora Central Catholic 19: At Manlius, the Storm piled on 40 first-half points in a blowout win over the Chargers.

Bureau Valley’s Bryce Helms went 2-for-2 passing for 44 yards and two touchdowns – one to Corban Chhim and one to Brock Shane – and also rushed for 54 yards on nine carries. Cameron Lemons rushed for 165 yards on 12 carries to pace the Storm on the ground, while Elijah Endress rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries. Lemons and Endress each scored three rushing TDs.

Lena-Winslow 50, Galena 0: At Lena, Gage Dunker rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Panthers past the Pirates.

Cobryn Lynch, Lucas Fye and Weston Lartz added one rushing touchdown apiece for Lena-Winslow, and Nick Tippett rushed for 101 yards. Lynch had 81 rushing yards.

Thursday’s late result

Eastland-Pearl City 44, West Carroll 0: At Pearl City, Draven Zier rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on six carries to power the Wildcatz past the Thunder.

Zier scored on runs of 68, 39 and 35 yards.

Jaxsyn Kempel rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and Ethan Petta caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Corbin and rushed for an 18-yard touchdown for Eastland-Pearl City.