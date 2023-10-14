Jacobs becomes playoff eligible with win over McHenry: Northwest Herald Week 8 football roundup

FOOTBALL

Jacobs 41, McHenry 6: At Algonquin, fullback Caden DuMelle rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown as the Golden Eagles (5-3, 5-3) defeated the Warriors (0-8, 0-8) in their FVC game and became playoff eligible.

Jacobs will be headed to the postseason for a third consecutive season.

T.O. Boddie (79 yards), Joey Scrivani (72), Matt Scardina (55) and Michael Cannady (54) each had a rushing touchdown.

Grant Stec caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Marian Central 41, St. Edward 0: At Woodstock, quarterback Cale McThenia threw for five touchdowns as the Hurricanes (4-4, 4-2) beat the Green Wave (0-8, 0-6) in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

McThenia was 19 of 28 passing for 202 yards. Christian Bentancur caught seven passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacob Sievert, Rylan Dolter and Tyson Jakubowicz each had a touchdown catch.

Alden-Hebron 27, Peoria Heights 26: At Hebron, the Giants (3-5) scored in the final minute to beat the Patriots (2-6) in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

Peoria Heights had taken a 26-20 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Giants drove 65 yards, and quarterback Ben Vole threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Jason Weber to tie the score.

Fabian Carreno kicked the extra point with 50 seconds remaining for the winning margin.

On the ensuing kickoff, Logan Crowell stripped the football and the Giants recovered to ice the game.

Vole rushed for three touchdowns along with throwing for the winning score.

Kaneland 28, Woodstock North 7: At Maple Park, the Thunder (2-6, 1-4) led 7-6 at halftime, but the Knights came back to win in their KRC/I-8 White Division game.