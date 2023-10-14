High school football: Week 8 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge 35, Crystal Lake Central 6: The Wolves closed out a strong first half to beat the Tigers and secure a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship. Prairie Ridge ran for 382 yards, led by sophomore running back Luke Vanderwiel, who had 170 yards on five attempts.

Crystal Lake Central's George Dimopoulos tries to catch a pass in-between the defense of Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel and Logan Thennes during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake.

Cary-Grove 47, Crystal Lake South 21: The Trojans had a couple of turnovers at the start and trailed early but had their run game working in an FVC win over the Gators. Logan Abrams had 189 yards and four TDs and Andrew Prio added 149 yards and two scores.

Gary - Grove's Andrew Prio runs for a gain against Crystal Lake South on Friday, Oct. 13 2023 in Cary Grove.

Richmond-Burton 48, Harvard 13: Linebacker Luke Rendtorff had three interceptions, including a pick 6, as the Rockets beat the Hornets on Thursday and stayed unbeaten in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division.

Richmond-Burton's Braxtin Nellessen congratulates Richmond-Burton's Luke Rendtorff (right) after Rendtorff returned an interception for a touchdown during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game on Thursday, Oct.12, 2023, at Richmond-Burton High School.

Burlington Central 17, Hampshire 14 (OT): Kicker David McCoy drilled a 20-yard, game-winning field goal in the rain to lift the Rockets past the Whip-Purs and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Huntley 35, Dundee-Crown 7: Jack Coss, Charlie Condon and Ryan Sweeney each made key defensive plays for Red Raiders in their FVC win against the Chargers.

Jacobs 41, McHenry 6: Caden DuMelle rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown as the Golden Eagles beat the Warriors in their FVC game to become playoff eligible.

Woodstock 21, Johnsburg 0: The Blue Streaks forced two first-half turnovers and rushed for 238 yards in a shutout against the Skyhawks. Landen Stoltz led Woodstock with 114 yards on 17 carries.

Kaneland 28, Woodstock North 7: The Thunder struck first with an almost 10-minute opening drive, but the Knights responded with 28 consecutive points.

Marian Central 41, St. Edward 0: Cale McThenia threw for five touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat the Green Wave in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Alden-Hebron 27, Peoria Heights 26: The Giants scored in the final minute to beat the Patriots in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game. Ben Vole rushed for three touchdowns along with throwing for the winning score.