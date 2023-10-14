Herald-News Week 8 football roundup

Joliet West 17, Plainfield East 15: Jaylon Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Tigers (7-1, 5-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference East win. It is the first time since 1969 that Joliet West has had seven wins in a season.

Joliet Catholic Academy 45, Marmion 0: HJ Grigsby and Larry Stringham each had two TD runs for the Hilltoppers (6-2).

Romeoville 46, Joliet Central 14: The Spartans (1-7, 1-4) got their first win of the year, while the Steelmen (0-8, 0-5) remained winless despite 182 rushing yards by Jaylin Murphy.

Morris 54, Ottawa 17: Jacob Swartz ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns as Morris (8-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten headed into next week’s Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White title game against fellow unbeaten Sycamore.

Coal City 45, Herscher 7: Landin Benson picked up 218 yards and scored three touchdowns on 14 carries as the Coalers (6-2, 5-1) cruised to the Illinois Central Eight win.

Wilmington 56, Manteno 13: The Wildcats upped their record to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight.

Reed-Cister 42, Streator 35: Rex Pfeifer ran for 189 yards and four touchdowns and also caught a TD pass for the Comets (3-5, 2-4) in the Illinois Central EIght win.

Richards 21, Lemont 0: Lemont fell to 4-4 with the loss.

Homewood-Flossmoor 25, Lincoln-Way West 17: The Warriors fell to 6-2 with the Southwest Suburban crossover loss.

Peotone 40, Lisle 0: The Blue Devils (5-3, 4-2) became playoff-eligible with the Illinois Central Eight win.

Lincoln-Way Central 43, Andrew 16: The Knights moved to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Red with the victory.

Lockport 42, Bolingbrook 27: The Porters (5-3) became playoff-eligible with the win over the Raiders (4-4).

Minooka 13, Oswego 10: The Indians (6-2, 3-1) clinched a playoff spot with the Southwest Prairie West win.

Plainfield South 23, Plainfield Central 20: The Cougars (2-6, 2-2) picked up the Southwest Prairie East win over the Wildcats (3-5, 2-2).

Lincoln-Way East 42, Sandburg 14: The Griffins (8-0, 3-0) cruised in the SouthWest Suburban blue win.

Mount Carmel 43, Providence Catholic 9: The Celtics fell to 4-4 with the loss heading into a Week 9 matchup with 4-4 Benet.

Plainfield North 10, West Aurora 0: The Tigers blanked the Blackhawks to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the Southwest Prairie West.