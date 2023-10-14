Donovan Anderson’s pick helps Minooka hold off Oswego

MINOOKA – Donovan Anderson was lined up against the top receiver for Oswego at the Panther 12-yard line with under a minute to play.

Anderson and Minooka had a three-point lead and were hanging on for dear life.

Brett Connolly dropped back to pass. He looked into the end zone for the one-on-one matchup, and waiting to make the play, was Anderson. He jumped up and snagged the interception to secure a 13-10 Minooka victory and keep the Indians in the Southwest Prairie West title chase.

“They tried me,” Anderson said. “I just went up [and] showed my ability. I had to get the interception.”

Minooka coach Matt Harding had confidence in Anderson’s athletic ability.

“We had some injuries at corner, and [Anderson] is a guy that can play both sides of the football,” Harding said. “[Oswego’s] going to put their best receiver out there, we’re going to lock him up with [No.] 3.”

With the win, Minooka (6-2, 3-1) stays among the top seeds in the SPC West.

Oswego’s (5-3, 1-3) last drive spanned over five minutes. The Panthers took over at their own 33-yard line and put together their longest drive of the night. Connolly hooked up with Micheal Kelly three times on the drive, totaling 38 yards. The final connection between the pair came on fourth-and-12 and went for 24 yards after Kelly broke multiple tackles and set the Panthers up at the Minooka 7-yard line with about a minute left.

“Brett’s got every ounce of toughness, will and drive to win,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “They were playing their best on our best. We made the fourth quarter exciting but couldn’t capitalize in the end.”

Connolly finished the night 12 for 18 for 148 yards and an interception. Kelly had six receptions for 105 yards.

Minooka opened the scoring on its first drive; a dominant 12-play, 66-yard drive capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run by Joey Partridge.

Partridge’s score was the only offensive touchdown for either team.

“Once we were able to get our guys settled down and in the tent, we realized they were running the same thing we saw all week,” Cooney said. “Defense settled down, offense started moving the ball a little bit and we felt good going into the half.”

The Panthers were unable to respond offensively to the Minooka score, but the defense stepped up in its place. Minooka quarterback Nathan Maul took a huge hit at midfield, which caused him to fumble. Oswego’s Jordan Sweiss picked it up and was off to the races for a 50-yard scoop-and-score.

“Not too many guys get up from a hit like that,” Harding said. “That’s hats off to Maul to come back in three plays later. It’s his senior year, and he’s not going to give it up.”

Oswego added on with a 37-yard field goal off the foot of Tanner Stumpenhorst to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

The game was far from an offensive masterpiece for the Indians. Minooka closed the first half with three consecutive three-and-outs, but Harding’s group persevered.

The Indians were forced to punt on their opening drive of the second half, but they bounced back on their next two. Taking advantage of a short field on both occasions, Minooka drove the ball down into Panther territory and let Cole Spivey kick a 37-yard field goal and a 29-yard field goal, the latter being the game winner. The Indians threw just one pass in the second half.

“Two days a week we’re hammering for eight minutes field goals,” Harding said. “Our snapper Jaden Boe is unbelievable. That kid is going to be able to go play some college football at a snapper position.”

Partridge rushed the ball 18 times for 92 yards. The Indians ran for 140 yards as a team.

The Minooka defense has now gone 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown. They’re leaning on this defense heading into their last game of the season.

“In this conference, that’s hard to do,” Harding said. “We’re playing really well.”

The Panthers have dropped three of their last four games, but Cooney knows there’s still time to weather the storm. Oswego plays Oswego East at home in Week 9.

“Anytime Oswego and Oswego East lock horns it’s going to be competitive,” Cooney said. “We’re going to have to get better.”

Anderson and the Indians are ready for what comes next.

“We all have each other’s back,” Anderson said. “I’ve never been this close with a team before.”