BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 8/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 8

WEEK 8

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 56-14 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

Season: 52-18 Kip Cheek, Mendota Reporter

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 9-1

Season guests: 55-15 ACC at Bureau Valley Bureau Valley Bureau Valley Bureau Valley Mendota at Princeton Princeton Princeton Princeton Rockridge at Hall Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge St. Bede at Marquette Marquette St. Bede Marquette Orangeville at Amboy Amboy Amboy Amboy L-P at Sycamore Sycamore Sycamore Sycamore Newman at Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Mon-Rose at Orion Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Sherrard at E-P Sherrard Sherrard Sherrard Princeville at A-W A-W A-W A-W