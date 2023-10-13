BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 8/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 8
|WEEK 8
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 56-14
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 52-18
|Kip Cheek, Mendota Reporter
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 9-1
Season guests: 55-15
|ACC at Bureau Valley
|Bureau Valley
|Bureau Valley
|Bureau Valley
|Mendota at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Rockridge at Hall
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|St. Bede at Marquette
|Marquette
|St. Bede
|Marquette
|Orangeville at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|L-P at Sycamore
|Sycamore
|Sycamore
|Sycamore
|Newman at Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Mon-Rose at Orion
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Sherrard at E-P
|Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Princeville at A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W