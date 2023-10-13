October 13, 2023
BCR Leaderboard through Week 7 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede quarterback Max Bray blocks the would be tackle from the Elmwood Park's defense and scores the touchdown that would seal the Bruins victory on September 30, 2023.

St. Bede quarterback Max Bray has rushed for 897 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 129 yards and four touchdowns. (Kyle Russell)

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through Week 7 of the 2023 football season

Scoring1 PT2 PTTDPoints
C. Etheridge (P)0620126
M. Bray (SB)0219116
E. Endress (BV)021274
N. LaPorte (P)00636
B. Curran (H)04536
A. Christiansen (P)04534
A. Redcliff (H)00530
G. Guerrini (H)02426
L. Soliman (SB)260026
C. Benavidez (P)220022
L. Marquez (SB00318
G. Ferrari (SB)00318
Br. Helms (BV)00318
H. Hueneburg (SB)0224
P. Arkels (P)00212
A. Ankiewicz (SB)00212
T. Redcliff (H)90212
B. Shane (BV)110011
RushingAttYardsYPCTD
C. Etheridge (P)1481,2688.620
M. Bray (SB)1278977.119
E. Endress (BV)975886.111
C. Lemons (BV)875326.11
A. Christiansen (P)674677.04
B. Curran (H)473778.74
L. Marquez (SB)383128.23
G. Guerrini (H)722735.34
A. Redcliff (H)522234.34
H. Hueneburg (SB)281625.82
J. Bacidore (H)311294.22
PassingC-A-IYardsTD
M. Bray (SB)64-109-77294
W. Lott (P)41-63-55766
G. Guerrini (H)35-71-64653
B. Helms (BV)29-59-43123
ReceivingRecYardsYPCTD
N. LaPorte (P)2131415.05
B. Curran (H)1125519.62
A. Ankiewicz (SB)1523715.82
E. Entrican (SB)1318414.20
H. Savage (SB)815819.82
A. Christiansen (P)812515.61
B. Shane (BV)99610.70
H. Hueneburg (SB)10919.10
C. Riva (SB)13765.81
E. Attig (BV)46917.31
E. Endress (BV)36521.71
C. Chhim (BV)9596.60
J. DeLaTorre (SB7598.40
C. Etheridge (P)45714.30
TacklesSoloAssistTotals
C. Scott (BV)343569
A. Burden (P)173653
A. Hueneberg (SB)163551
Br. Helms (BV)242549
I. Morris (P)83947
C. Green (P)143145
T. Redcliff (H)232043
C. Lemons (BV)193443
P. Miller (P)122739
A. Redcliff (H)221437
G. Connelly (SB)82836
S. Ferrari (SB)161935
B. Williams (P)82634
N. LaPorte (P)112233
D. Glynn (H)131932
A. Christiansen (P)131629
G. Connelly (SB)61925

Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 4.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, J. Koch (H) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2.5, J. Mongan (H) 2, A. Burden (P) 1.5, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1.

Interceptions (yards): N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), Br. Helms (BV) 2-52, M. Bray (SB) 2-0, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A. Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0.