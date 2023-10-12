Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 8 of the 2023 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Crystal Lake Central (4-3, 4-3) at Prairie Ridge (7-0, 7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge 56, Crystal Lake Cenral 49, (2022, Week 9).

About the Tigers: Central lost to Jacobs 41-14 last week. … The Tigers got hit early by Jacobs and did not respond well as the Golden Eagles led 28-6 at halftime. … QB Jason Penza has thrown for 1,956 yards and 20 touchdowns with three interceptions. … WR George Dimopoulos is fourth in the area with 37 receptions and has six touchdowns.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Burlington Central 42-7 last week. … The Wolves are ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll. … FB Jack Finn is fifth in the area with 811 rushing yards. … The Wolves’ defense has been tough all season, allowing an FVC-low 75 points, with only 15 combined in the last two games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Burlington Central (3-4, 3-4) at Hampshire (2-5, 2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Central 15, Hampshire 14 (2022, Week 1).

About the Rockets: Central lost to Prairie Ridge 42-7 last week. … The Rockets can still become playoff eligible for the first time since 2014 with wins in their last two games. They host Huntley in Week 9. … Sophomore Landon Arnold is the third player the Rockets have used at quarterback and is completing 55.8% of his passes for 367 yards. … WRs Michael Person (26 receptions), Brady Gilroy (24) and LJ Kerr (19) have the most catches, while Caden West has 17 catches and a team-best 398 yards.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire beat Dundee-Crown 23-20 in overtime last week. … K Charlie Terriquez kicked a 36-yard field goal at the end of regulation and then kicked an 18-yarder to win it in overtime. … RB Cole Klawikowski is second in area rushing with 890 yards rushing. … WR Ari Fivelson leads the Whips with 24 receptions.

FND pick: Burlington Central

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams runs with ball against Prairie Ridge earlier this season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake South (3-4, 3-4) at Cary-Grove (5-2, 5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Crystal Lake South 43, Cary-Grove 39, (2022, Week 2).

About the Gators: South beat McHenry 35-7 last week. … The Gators need wins in their final two games (at C-G and home vs. Jacobs) to make the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. … QB Caden Casimino has thrown for 1,807 yards and 14 touchdowns. RB AJ Demirov is second in the area with 46 receptions after a 10-catch, two-touchdown game last week. … WR Colton Hess is fifth in the area with 36 receptions and has nine touchdowns.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Huntley 29-28 last week. … The Trojans are ranked No. 6 in Class 6A. Their two losses are both by one point, to Prairie Ridge (No. 1, 5A) and Huntley (No. 8, 8A). … FB Logan Abrams leads the Trojans with 771 rushing yards; RB Andrew Prio has 505 yards and averages 13.3 yards per carry. … C-G is headed to the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Dundee-Crown (1-6, 1-6) at Huntley (6-1, 6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Huntley 31, Dundee-Crown 19 (2022, Week 8).

About the Chargers: D-C lost to Hampshire 23-20 in overtime last week. … WRs Kali Freeman (25 receptions, 371 yards) and Torrion Bell (18, 381) are big-play threats for QB Zach Randl, who has thrown for 1,107 yards and 10 touchdowns.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Cary-Grove 29-28 last week. … The Red Raiders were down 14 in the fourth quarter, but rallied and scored on the final play of regulation, then went for the two-point conversion for the win. QB Braylon Bower hit WR Jake Witt on both of the final plays. … RB Haiden Janke is fourth in the area with 825 yards and last week’s game was his fourth three-touchdown game. … Bower has thrown for 1,003 yards and 11 touchdowns and is completing 76.4% of his throws. … The Raiders, ranked No. 8 in Class 8A, will be in the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years.

FND pick: Huntley

McHenry (0-7, 0-7) at Jacobs (4-3, 4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs 28, McHenry 22 (2022, Week 3).

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Crystal Lake South 35-7 last week. … RB Jacob Jones leads the Warriors with 396 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He ran 28 times for 91 yards last week.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs beat Crystal Lake Central 41-14 last week. … The Golden Eagles took control early last week and never let Central into the game. FB Caden DuMelle ran 31 times for 302 yards and four touchdowns and now leads the area with 942 yards. … With one more win, the Eagles will be in the playoffs a third straight season.

FND pick: Jacobs

Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur has 203 career receptions after grabbing 16 catches last week against Aurora Christian. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

St. Edward (0-7, 0-5) at Marian Central (3-4, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marian Central 49, St. Edward 21 (2013, Week 8).

About the Green Wave: St. Edward lost to Chicago Hope 56-6 last week. … RB Jack Wright is the Green Wave’s leading rusher with 277 yards. … St. Edward has scored 52 points for the season and only 16 in its last five games.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to Aurora Central 40-28 last week. … The Hurricanes need to win their last two games to become playoff eligible. They finish the season at Wheaton Academy. … QB Cale McThenia leads the area with 2,489 yards passing and 29 touchdowns. … WR Christian Bentancur leads the area with 64 receptions, 1,094 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has 203 career receptions.

FND pick: Marian Central

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Harvard (0-7, 0-4) at Richmond-Burton (6-1, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Last matchup: Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0 (2022, Week 8).

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Plano 35-0 last week. … The Hornets have been shut out their last two games. They last scored in their 40-20 loss to Marengo in Week 5.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Johnsburg 48-0 last week. … R-B is No. 7 in the Class 4A poll. The Rockets are 60-5 under coach Mike Noll, who is in his sixth season. … FB Braxtin Nellessen is third in the area with 868 rushing yards. … RB-DB Jack Martens has 334 yards and averages 12.8 yards per carry. … R-B will be in the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season. … If R-B and Rochelle win this week, the battle for the conference will take place next week between those two teams at R-B. Rochelle (5-2) hosts Plano (4-3) on Friday.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Sandwich (5-2, 3-2) at Marengo (3-4, 2-2)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

Last matchup: Marengo 43, Sandwich 21 (2021, Week 8).

About Sandwich: The Indians lost to Rochelle 40-13 last week. … Sandwich did not have a team last season, but is headed to the playoffs with five victories. … RB Simeion Harris has rushed for 838 yards and seven touchdowns; RB Nick Michalek has 558 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

About Marengo: The Indians lost to Kaneland 45-0 last week. … Marengo has been hit hard by injuries in the second part of the season. … RB Isaac Anthony leads Marengo with 528 rushing yards. … QB David Lopez is completing 60.0% of his passes for 621 yards.

FND pick: Sandwich

Woodstock North’s Kaden Combs runs the ball against Sycamore in varsity football in Woodstock Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Woodstock North (2-5, 1-4) at Kaneland (4-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland 45, Wodstock North 6 (2022, Week 8).

About the Thunder: North lost to Sycamore 42-6 last week. … FB Kaden Combs, who led the Thunder in rushing last season, has helped the offense in the last two games after recovering from an injury that held him back earlier. He has 272 rushing yards. … QB Landan Creighton leads the Thunder with 400 rushing yards and WR Max Dennison has a team-high 16 receptions and five touchdowns.

About the Knights: Kaneland rolled to a 45-0 home win last week against Marengo and can become playoff-eligible with a home win on Friday. ... Starting quarterback Troyer Carlson was injured in the win, and coach Michael Thorgesen said he’ll be a game-time decision. Dom DeBlasio played in his place last week and will get the start this week if Carlson is unable to go. He ran for two touchdowns last week, and Thorgesen said he’s had good week prepping in case Carlson cannot play.

FND pick: Kaneland

NONCONFERENCE

Johnsburg (2-5) at Woodstock (1-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Johnsburg 30, Woodstock 6 (2022, Week 8).

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg lost to Richmond-Burton 48-0 last week. … The Skyhawks started the season 2-0 and have lost five consecutive games. … RB Brett Centnarowicz has been nagged by an injury and not been able to play on offense recently. He leads Johnsburg with 373 rushing yards. … QB A.J. Bravieri has thrown for 807 yards.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Morris 48-7 last week. … The Blue Streaks beat LaSalle-Peru 17-14 in Week 6 for their only win. … QB Caden Thompson has thrown for 620 yards and RBs Max Miller (417) and Landen Stoltz (332) are the rushing leaders.

FND pick: Woodstock

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Peoria Heights (2-5) at Alden-Hebron (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights beat Galva 30-14 last week. … The Patriots’ other victory came against Biggsville West Central, 56-38, in Week 3. … Peoria Heights’ other common opponent with A-H was South Beloit, which beat the Patriots 62-28. A-H lost to South Beloit 35-20 and beat Galva 53-6.

About the Giants: A-H lost to Hiawatha 64-43 last week. … The Giants have scored 253 points. … A-H hopes to get RB Wyatt Armbrust back this week after a knee injury knocked him out of two games. He leads the team with 444 rushing yards. … QB Ben Vole has run for 394 yards and thrown for 1,141 yards and 18 touchdowns.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron