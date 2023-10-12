NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 7 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|270.6
|78.6
|32.9
|St. Bede
|228.7
|114.4
|35.7
|Fieldcrest
|205.6
|90.1
|22.9
|Hall-Putnam County
|146.6
|75
|20.1
|La Salle-Peru
|146.7
|110
|19
|Bureau Valley
|207.3
|45.6
|18.1
|Mendota
|72.3
|132.7
|10
Team defense
|Team
|Points
|Princeton
|6
|Hall-Putnam County
|20.6
|Bureau Valley
|22
|La Salle-Peru
|23.7
|St. Bede
|23.9
|Fieldcrest
|28.4
|Mendota
|42.4
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Randolph (Mendota)
|79-173-8
|929
|5
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|67-112-3
|770
|9
|Bray (St. Bede)
|62-109-7
|727
|4
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|46-85-4
|631
|4
|Lott (Princeton)
|41-65-5
|546
|6
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|147
|1,275
|20
|Bray (St. Bede)
|125
|900
|18
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|148
|759
|10
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|106
|593
|4
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|92
|588
|11
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|86
|536
|1
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|68
|459
|4
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|55
|354
|4
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|39
|308
|2
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|80
|302
|4
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|19
|327
|3
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|21
|298
|5
|Freeman (Mendota)
|23
|297
|0
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|14
|254
|2
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|14
|225
|3
|Beetz (Mendota)
|13
|222
|1
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|23
|221
|1
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|13
|214
|2
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|13
|181
|0
|Savage (St. Bede)
|8
|156
|2