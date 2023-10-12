October 12, 2023
NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 7 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Noah LaPorte snags a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 21-19 lead with 45 seconds left Friday night.

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton270.678.632.9
St. Bede228.7114.435.7
Fieldcrest205.690.122.9
Hall-Putnam County146.67520.1
La Salle-Peru146.711019
Bureau Valley207.345.618.1
Mendota72.3132.710

Team defense

TeamPoints
Princeton6
Hall-Putnam County20.6
Bureau Valley22
La Salle-Peru23.7
St. Bede23.9
Fieldcrest28.4
Mendota42.4

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Randolph (Mendota)79-173-89295
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)67-112-37709
Bray (St. Bede)62-109-77274
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)46-85-46314
Lott (Princeton)41-65-55466

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)1471,27520
Bray (St. Bede)12590018
Lorton (Fieldcrest)14875910
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)1065934
Endress (Bureau Valley)9258811
Lemons (Bureau Valley)865361
Christiansen (Princeton)684594
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)553544
Marquez (St. Bede)393082
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)803024

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Johnson (Fieldcrest)193273
LaPorte (Princeton)212985
Freeman (Mendota)232970
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)142542
Adams (La Salle-Peru)142253
Beetz (Mendota)132221
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)232211
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)132142
Entrican (St. Bede)131810
Savage (St. Bede)81562