Kane County Chronicle preview capsules for Week 8 of the 2023 season

DuKane Conference

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 42-0 Geneva in 2022

About the Vikings: Geneva is coming off a pair of losses by a combined four points. While still losses, there is little questioning this is a team that has potential to be really dangerous come the postseason in a few weeks. The Vikings still have to clinch, of course, but appear likely to after Friday night. This is a team with very little holes offensively piloted by QB Nate Stempowski. Defensively, teams shouldn’t overlook them, either, with DB Charlie Winterhalter, LB Tommy Diamond and DL Rocco DiLeonardi leading a super physical defense.

About the Saints: Amid a four-game losing streak, the Saints are still staying positive and upbeat in the final games of the season. While they’re out of the postseason race and coming off a 54-0 loss to Batavia, the Saints still have a chance to play spoiler to the Vikings, who are still looking for their sixth win to clinch the postseason.

Friday Night Drive pick: Geneva

St. Charles North (6-2, 4-2) at Lake Park (4-3, 2-3)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 27-13 SCN in 2022

About the North Stars: SCN already clinched the postseason after its dominant win over Glenbard North last week. Offensively, QB Ethan Plumb continues to be marvelous this season by approaching 2,000 passing yards and amassing 26 combined touchdowns. This is a team capable of winning shootouts with Jake Furtney, Aedan Hayes, Jake Mettetal and Anthony Taormina all capable of standout performances in the passing game. Defensive lineman Julio Sanchez recorded recorded six tackles, including three for losses, last week for a unit that pitched its first shutout.

About the Lancers: This is a team that is fighting for postseason eligibility for the first time in six seasons. Despite a 31-8 loss to WWS last week, the Lancers still have a few chances to snag some wins. Declan Fortuna continued his standout season last week with 159 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. The Lancers play physical defense and will have to challenge SCN on the line of scrimmage to make it difficult for Plumb to find his plethora of receivers.

FND pick: St. Charles North

Batavia (6-1, 5-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (4-3, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 0 (2022)

About the Bulldogs: Batavia, ranked No. 3 in Class 7A, can clinch the outright DuKane Conference title with a win. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came to Lincoln-Way East, 14-13 in Week 2 in a game that came down to a two-point conversion at the end. Batavia is coming off a 54-0 win over St. Charles East. Senior QB Ryan Boe, a third-year starter and North Dakota State recruit, has thrown for 1,431 yards with 11 TDs and one interception. Versatile Charlie Whelpley has rushed for a team-high 466 yards and caught 30 passes for 304 yards. Chase Osborne has a team-high 49 tackles, SIU recruit Ben Fiegel 39.

About the Tigers: WW South is making a strong late-season surge to a playoff appearance, following up its big win over Wheaton North by beating Lake Park 31-8 last week. Matt Crider rushed for 146 yards and a 46-yard TD on 18 carries. Crider has been quite a difference-maker for the Tigers’ offense after returning from an ankle injury in Week 4. The Tigers have averaged just under 32 points per game with Crider, 6 points without. Maison Haas and the WW South defense has been steady most of the season, but will get tested by a versatile, experienced Batavia offense.

FND Pick: Batavia

-- Josh Welge

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Woodstock North (2-5, 1-4) at Kaneland (4-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won 45-6 win Woodstock last year.

About the Thunder: North lost to Sycamore 42-6 last week. … FB Kaden Combs, who led the Thunder in rushing last season, has helped the offense in the last two games after recovering from an injury that held him back earlier. He has 272 rushing yards. … QB Landan Creighton leads the Thunder with 400 rushing yards and WR Max Dennison has a team-high 16 receptions and five touchdowns.

About the Knights: Kaneland rolled to a 45-0 home win last week against Marengo and can become playoff-eligible with a home win on Friday. Starting quarterback Troyer Carlson was injured in the win, and coach Michael Thorgesen said he’ll be a game-time decision. Dom DeBlasio played in his place last week and would get the start this week if Carlson is unable to go. He ran for two touchdowns last week, and Thorgesen said he’s had good week prepping in case Carlson cannot play.

FND pick: Kaneland

-- Eddie Carifio

Chicago Catholic League

Joliet Catholic (5-2) at Marmion (2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet Catholic 49, Marmion 21 (2001 spring)

About the Hilltoppers: After back-to-back nailbiters, Joliet Catholic welcomed its runaway win over Leo in Week 7. More importantly, it earned the Hilltoppers their fifth win, and with secure playoff points in their pocket an assured place in the postseason. Joliet Catholic’s running game took over in the Leo game, with Keegan Faranus leading the way with three rushing touchdowns. HJ Grigsby nearly eclipsed the 100-yard barrier. Expect Joliet Catholic to lean on that part of its attack down the stretch.

About the Cadets: Marmion now is caught in the midst of a four-game losing skid, with its last win coming over the aforementioned Leo team in Week 3. Currently the biggest problem for the Cadets is injuries to what already could be considered a relatively small roster for the CCL/ESCC. Linebacker Gavin Burt is a playmaker for Marmion, and he’ll likely find himself busy trying to slow the Hilltoppers running game.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

-- Steve Soucie

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (3-4, 3-4) at Hampshire (2-5, 2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Central 15, Hampshire 14 (2022, Week 1).

About the Rockets: Central lost to Prairie Ridge 42-7 last week. … The Rockets can still become playoff eligible for the first time since 2014 with wins in their last two games. They host Huntley in Week 9. … Sophomore Landon Arnold is the third player the Rockets have used at quarterback and is completing 55.8% of his passes for 367 yards. … WRs Michael Person (26 receptions), Brady Gilroy (24) and LJ Kerr (19) have the most catches, while Caden West has 17 catches and a team-best 398 yards.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire beat Dundee-Crown 23-20 in overtime last week. … K Charlie Terriquez kicked a 36-yard field goal at the end of regulation and then kicked an 18-yarder to win it in overtime. … RB Cole Klawikowski is second in area rushing with 890 yards rushing. … WR Ari Fivelson leads the Whips with 24 receptions.

FND pick: Burlington Central

-- Joe Stevenson

CCL/ESCC Crossover

St. Francis (5-2) at Leo (2-5)

When: 5 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First meeting.

About the Spartans: St. Francis has found a way to win of late, capturing its last three victories by a total of nine points – 33-28 over Joliet Catholic, 35-34 over IC Catholic Prep, and 31-28 over St. Rita. “Very proud to come away with a victory (last week),” Spartans coach Bob McMillen said. “I love the way our kids continue to fight in close games. We do have a ton of room for improvement, though. We must stop playing inconsistently and shooting ourselves in the foot. We have had opportunities to pull away from teams, but we do something to allow them to stay in the game. Eventually, these types of games will catch up to us.” Against St. Rita, Cooper Winslow’s 18-yard field goal in the final minute provided the winning margin. “It was a huge game for Cooper,” McMillen said. “He has had his ups and downs this season, but he came up clutch (last Friday). A lot of people don’t understand how hard it is for him as he is also playing soccer. He had played a game the night before. The kid goes to soccer practice and then to football practice, so we are being careful that we don’t wear him out.”

About the Lions: Since winning their first two games, the Lions have been outscored by a 227-50 margin during their 5-game losing streak. “Leo is a team that is a lot like us,” McMillen said. “They have had their ups and downs. They’re very well-coached by Coach Stevenson and his staff, but they also have tremendous athletes that can play the game. We need to make sure we are playing well because you don’t know what team will show up.”

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group