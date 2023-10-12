October 12, 2023
Huntley’s Mike Naymola earns honor as Bears Coach of the Week

By Northwest Herald staff report
Huntley football Mike Naymola speaks to the team during the first day of football practice Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Huntley High School’s Red Raider Stadium. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Huntley football coach Mike Naymola has been honored as Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week after the Red Raiders’ 29-28 Fox Valley Conference victory over Cary-Grove.

Huntley (6-1, 6-1 FVC) scored a touchdown on the game’s final play, then converted the two-point attempt for the victory.

Naymola is in his second year as head coach after spending 10 years as a Red Raiders assistant coach.

With the recognition comes a $2,000 donation from the Bears to Huntley’s football program.

Naymola took over as coach last season the led the Red Raiders to an 8-2 record and a share of the FVC championship with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge.

As a Coach of the Week winner, Naymola will be invited with other recipients to a Bears’ practice later in the season and will be recognized at a home game.