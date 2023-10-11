The Herald-News Prep Football Capsules for Week 8

SouthWest Suburban Blue

Lockport (4-3, 0-2) at Bolingbrook (3-4, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lockport 34, Bolingbrook 33 (2022)

About the Raiders: A rigorous schedule appears to be getting the better of Bolingbrook, as it has dropped three straight games. The Raiders are one of just 20 teams in the state that have opponents who have amassed 40 or more wins on the season. Bolingbrook still has a potent offensive attack, but the inconsistencies of the unit have led to some second-half breakaways by opponents in the past few weeks. A week 7 loss to Sandburg saw the Eagles take advantage of that. Bolingbrook’s current record almost certainly means it must sweep its remaining two games, a daunting task considering Lincoln-Way East lurks in Week 9.

About the Porters: Lockport busted out of a string of three consecutive losses in resounding fashion, stacking up nearly 400 yards on the ground in a win over Andrew in Week 7. RB Jordan Kemp provided nearly 150 of those rushing yards despite not carrying the ball at all in the first half. Lockport used its rotation of running backs effectively and had the added benefit of getting 100-plus yards rushing from its quarterback, Drew Gallagher. Lockport’s defense is still giving up a bit too much for its liking, but the offense showed signs it might be able to maneuver its way through a high-scoring battle.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lockport

Sandburg (5-2, 3-0) at Lincoln-Way East (7-0, 2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 44, Sandburg 0 (2022)

About the Eagles: Sandburg’s found a knack for winning close games thus far this season, but its Week 7 win over Bolingbrook came with relative ease compared to their track record. The Eagles have had four games decided one way or another by a touchdown or less and seems to have an innate ability to make clutch plays when they need to. It’s a tough haul to imagine Sandburg will be in the position in this one to utilize this trait, but junior quarterback Anthony Shelton might be able to give Lincoln-Way East some things to think about.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East continues to barrel through opponents with precision. Since a Week 2 close-call against Batavia, the Griffins haven’t allowed more than a touchdown to any of their opponents while outscoring them 184-23. It’s a defensive unit that seems to have impact performers at every level, most notably on the line with Caden O’Rourke and David Wuske leading the way. That tandem makes it difficult to run on Lincoln-Way East, while an experienced secondary makes it rather perilous for foes to put the ball in the air.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way East

SouthWest Suburban Red

Lincoln-Way Central (6-1, 1-1) at Andrew (3-4, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Andrew 14, Lincoln-Way Central 7 (2022)

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central continues to grind out victories and is now assured of a spot in the playoff field after earning a Week 7 win over Stagg. The Knights continue to get huge efforts out of RB Anthony Noto, who had a three-touchdown performance in the Stagg win. QB Michael Kuehl is an efficient engineer of the Lincoln-Way Central offense, completing what passes he does throw in the ground-based offense at a high rate. But the touchstone of the team continues to be its defense, which has allowed two touchdowns or less in six of LWC’s seven games.

About the T-Bolts: After a strong 3-1 start, things have gone off the tracks a bit for the T-Bolts. The largest contributor to that? They are allowing a boatload of points, surrendering 40 or more to each of their last three opponents, all losses. Andrew has been potent on offense at times with junior quarterback Drew Silva, but consistency is something that has eluded the unit recently, and that’s going to be pivotal as the T-Bolts close the season with two opponents that have a combined record of 12-2.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

SouthWest Suburban crossover

Lincoln-Way West (6-1) at Homewood-Flossmoor (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Lincoln-Way West 28 (2022)

About the Vikings: Like most teams in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, Homewood-Flossmoor has found the sledding to be rather difficult in conference play. Aside from a crossover win against Stagg in Week 5, H-F has dropped all its games against league opponents and now has painted itself into a corner in regards to playoff qualification. The Vikings must now win out unless their schedule strength bails them out as a potential four-win team, but with Lincoln-Way West and Lockport left on the schedule, even a split to get them to four wins might be a challenge.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West put forth yet another dominating performance in a win over Bradley-Bourbonnais. This time, a potent rush attack set the pace. The Warriors averaged nearly 10 yards a carry and stacked up over 300 yards rushing. For balance, the Warriors also tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and the defense chipped in an interception return for a score. The victory assured that Lincoln-Way West at the very least will share the SouthWest Suburban Red Conference crown, and only an unlikely scenario could keep them from winning the league outright.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Southwest Prairie East

Joliet Central (0-7, 0-3) at Romeoville (0-7, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Romeoville 30, Joliet Central 6 (2022)

About the Steelmen: Even though Week 7 ultimately amounted to another loss for Joliet Central, there’s still hope for a breakthrough. It could come here, as Joliet Central still looks to snap a 29-game losing streak that stretches back to the 2019 campaign. Although it hasn’t led to victories, Joliet Central’s offense has been significantly more productive than in years past. Defensive woes still are a major problem, as every opponent on Joliet Central’s schedule has managed to score at least 49 points this season.

About the Spartans: Romeoville had been making some progress, but might have taken a bit of a step back as it was handled rather easily by conference front-runner Joliet West in Week 7. No one else in the SPC East has had much luck either, but the Spartans were shut out and surrendered 42 points in the loss, both areas where they’d made marked improvement in prior weeks. Romeoville hopes to get Richard Conley, who has shown the capability of being a solid run/pass threat in recent weeks, going.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Romeoville

Plainfield Central (3-4, 2-1) at Plainfield South (1-6, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield South 26, Plainfield Central 0 (2022)

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central has now strung together a pair of victories after forcing itself into must-win situations for the rest of the season in regards to the playoffs. A resounding win in Week 7 over Joliet Central was fueled by a potent running attack that saw the Wildcats average over 10 yards a carry. That’s a trend they’d love to see continue here against a solid Plainfield South defense that doesn’t fall in line with the team’s record at this point.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South is still searching for a breakout game, and its struggles on offense have really hindered the Cougars overall. Other than its Week 5 win over Romeoville where it scored 27 points, Plainfield South hasn’t managed to score over 10 in any of its other games. A 10-point effort came in a frustrating 13-10 loss to Plainfield East in Week 7, marking yet another game where Plainfield South was competitive but not quite able to get over the hump.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield Central

Plainfield East (3-4, 3-0) at Joliet West (6-1, 3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet West 44, Plainfield East 7 (2022)

About the Bengals: After putting itself on the brink of elimination of playoff consideration after starting 0-4, Plainfield East continues to hold its destiny in its own hands. As one of two teams that has yet to lose a Southwest Prairie East Conference game, this contest will almost certainly decide who gets the league’s automatic conference bid. All that being said, Plainfield East is a substantial underdog, largely due to the fact that, despite its three-game winning streak, it still finds itself having been outscored substantially by opponents this season.

About the Tigers: Joliet West has thoroughly dominated since entering Southwest Prairie East divisional play, outscoring its three foes 141-19. The Tigers will try to keep that wave of momentum rolling along as they inch closer to not only securing a home playoff game, but a potentially high seed in the Class 8A draw. That all being said, Joliet West would be wise to not look past a Plainfield East team that has played better as of late. Joliet West should still have opportunities to exploit a defense that has allowed more than its fair share of points, especially with QB Juan Rico back under center after his return from injury.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet West

Southwest Prairie West

Oswego (5-2, 1-2) at Minooka (5-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Minooka 18, Oswego 8 (2022)

About the Panthers: Oswego has hit a bit of a bump in the road. After starting out 4-0, the Panthers dropped their second game out of their last three getting completely bottled up in loss to Yorkville in Week 7. Some of those problems can be attributed to a rash of injuries that left them short four regular starters. But any team is going to have trouble collecting wins when it only amasses just a little over 100 yards of total offense.

About the Indians: Minooka’s rollercoaster season hit another upswing in Week 7, as it sprinted away from Plainfield North for a comfortable victory. QB Nathan Maul accounted for 200 passing yards on just seven completions, tossing two long TD passes to help the Indians gain separation against Plainfield North, a squad that isn’t all that prone to giving up points. It was another wonderful performance from the Minooka defense, which despite a pair of losses hasn’t allowed more than 17 points to any opponent.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Minooka

Plainfield North at Minooka Plainfield North's Devan Draughon (80) takes off down the sidelines. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

West Aurora (5-2, 1-2) at Plainfield North (3-4, 2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 40, West Aurora 7 (2022)

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora appeared to be on its way to win No. 6 in a Week 7 matchup against Oswego East, but the Wolves rallied and scored a touchdown with two minutes to play to take the lead, then recovered a squib kick to deny the Blackhawks a chance to respond. In all, it was a frustrating game for the Blackhawks, who scored on a pair of first-half touchdown passes from Mason Atkins. But Atkins would only complete one pass in the second half, as Oswego East’s battering running attack kept Atkins and Co. off the field and consequently off the scoreboard.

About the Tigers: There’s been quite a bit that hasn’t gone to plan for Plainfield North this season. The Tigers certainly didn’t expect to be below .500 through seven games, but despite that, Plainfield North still has a legitimate chance to end up with at least a piece of the Southwest Prairie West championship. They currently are in a three-way tie for the divisional lead. But in order for that to be a reality, offensive productivity really has to get ramped up. Plainfield North mustered barely over 100 yards of total offense in a Week 7 loss to Minooka, and while its defense is only allowing 11 points a game, the offensive unit is averaging just 10. Something has to give.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield North

CCL/ESCC crossovers

Joliet Catholic’s Zach Pomatto leads the rush on special teams against Leo. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Catholic (5-2) at Marmion (2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet Catholic 49, Marmion 21 (2001 spring)

About the Hilltoppers: After back-to-back nailbiters, Joliet Catholic likely welcomed its runaway win over Leo in Week 7. More importantly, it earned the Hilltoppers their fifth win of the season, and with secure playoff points in its pocket an assured place in the postseason picture. Joliet Catholic’s vaunted running game took over in the Leo game, with Keegan Faranus leading the way with three rushing touchdowns. HJ Grigsby also nearly eclipsed the 100-yard barrier. Expect Joliet Catholic to lean on that part of its attack down the stretch.

About the Cadets: Marmion is now caught in the midst of a four-game losing skid, with its last win coming over the aforementioned Leo squad back in Week 3. Currently the biggest problem for the Cadets is injuries that have been ravaging what could already be considered a relatively small roster for the CCL/ESCC. Linebacker Gavin Burt is a playmaker for Marmion, and he’ll likely find himself busy trying to slow the Hilltoppers running game.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet Catholic

Providence (4-3) at Mount Carmel (7-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Mount Carmel 2, Providence 0 (forfeit) (2018)

About the Celtics: Providence seemed to find a bit of a spark in its Week 6 win over then undefeated Montini, but it simply wasn’t able to sustain that surge into Week 7 as Carmel gained an early advantage and kept Providence at arm’s length the rest of the game. The loss drops Providence into the position where it will need to earn at least one win in its final two games, and while this one looks like a tough mountain to climb, a Week 9 game against Benet looks like a manageable one provided Providence’s hit-and-miss offensive attack can find some consistency.

About the Caravan: Mount Carmel continues to ramble right through everything in its path. Although the Caravan haven’t been fully dominating foes recently, it rarely feels like the Caravan might be in a position to actually lose a game. Mount Carmel is now riding a 21-game program winning streak, with its last lost coming to Brother Rice in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Class 7A playoffs. That demonstrates the dominance of this program where the faces might change, but the high level of accomplishment on the field never seems to.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Mount Carmel

South Suburban crossover

Lemont (4-3) at Richards (5-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 68, Richards 30 (2022)

About Lemont: Lemont rebounded nicely from a surprising loss to Hillcrest in Week 6 by drubbing Bremen in Week 7. Anchoring things around the running game, Lemont rushed for over 300 yards — over 9 yards a carry — in a game it controlled from the outset. This is an important game for Lemont to capture for a multitude of reasons. First, it would ensure Lemont wouldn’t be facing a win-and-get game in for it in Week 9 against T.F. North; and secondly, it would help keep it away from traveling to one of the high seeds in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

About the Bulldogs: Richards is surging right now with a five-game winning streak after testing out a young roster with some daunting nonconference games (Morgan Park and Libertyville) before getting into the South Suburban Conference run. The Bulldogs have consistently progressed and have a variety of offensive weapons to try to get involved in the attack, making them a difficult team to establish defensive keys against.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lemont

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Morris (7-0, 4-0) at Ottawa (3-4, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 59, Ottawa 7 (2022)

About Morris: Morris has simply reached another level over the past few weeks and hasn’t been remotely tested since a 10-point win over Kaneland in Week 3. Morris has now held five of its opponents to a touchdown or less with a defense that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle with all of the accomplishments of the team’s high-octane offensive attack. Morris is currently averaging 44 points per game in an offense that is capably engineered by the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, Carter Button. Button achieved that record in the Week 7 48-7 win over Woodstock.

About the Pirates: Ottawa will be playing for its postseason lives, as a Week 7 loss to rival La Salle-Peru puts the Pirates’ chances of seeing past Week 9 improbable. It would have to upend Morris and win in Week 9 just to reach the basic standard. The Pirates already face a massive uphill climb in order to be competitive in this game, and the first step has to be taking care of the football, as they gave the ball away four different times in the second half of the La Salle-Peru loss.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Morris

Illinois Central Eight

Coal City (5-2, 4-1) at Herscher (2-5, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 63, Herscher 14 (2022)

About the Coalers: Coal City’s five-game winning streak came to a schreeching halt with a loss to Wilmington in Week 7. Wilmington systematically shut down Coal City’s offense, limiting it to almost nothing. The team’s top rusher and key offensive cog, Landin Benson, was held to just 16 yards rushing. Its defensive unit also had trouble getting Wilmington off the field, as the Wildcats ran 57 plays, all rushing, for 300-plus yards. There’s not a lot of positives the Coalers can take from this one, but the progress it had made prior to this game should likely allow them to regroup rather quickly.

About the Tigers: A couple of narrow early-season losses to Manteno and Bishop McNamara could come back to haunt Herscher, but the back end of the Tigers schedule (Coal City followed by Peotone) requires that the progress that Herscher has shown in the second half of the season continues. Aside from the Week 6 loss to Wilmington, Herscher has played much better on the offensive side of the football in Illinois Central Eight play.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Coal City

Lisle (1-6, 0-5) at Peotone (4-3, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lisle 20, Peotone 13 (2022)

About the Lions: After a week 1 victory over Harvard, things have gone awry for Lisle. They’ve been giving up points in bunches after the Lions’ lone victory, and every opponent on the schedule has posted at least 40 points against Lisle since Week 1. A Week 7, 22-point loss to Herscher is the most competitive it has been in any of those games during this six-game losing streak, pointing to significant issues on both sides of the ball.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone got back to basics in Week 7, running the ball with authority against Streator. Despite doing what they wanted on offense, Peotone still had to score late and withstand a late push from Streator. It’s been an odd blend for Peotone, which at its peak tends to run the ball effectively but has also struggled to keep opponents from answering that success. Peotone has given up 156 points in the last five games it has played, but on the plus side, it has won three of those contests.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Peotone

Manteno (4-3, 4-1) at Wilmington (6-1, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 56, Manteno 0 (2022)

About the Panthers: Manteno has surged into a tie for second place with Coal City due to a stretch of four wins in five games, but the Panthers’ scheduled was a bit uneven. They finish the season with back-to-back games with the team in first (Wilmington) and the team they are tied for second with (Coal City) needing a win in at least one of those games to secure a playoff berth. However it ends up coming out, Manteno has made significant strides in comparison to their efforts of the past few seasons.

About the Wildcats: Few teams are playing better than Wilmington right now. The most telling stat in the Wildcats’ complete demolition of long-time rival Coal City was the Coalers didn’t achieve any first downs with its offensive attack. The best Wilmington teams — and there have been a lot of them — are usually predicated on outstanding defensive units, and this Wilmington effort seems to have one of those. The offense isn’t too shabby either, with teams struggling to keep Wilmington under the 300-yard rushing barrier.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington

Streator (2-5, 1-4) at Reed-Custer (2-5, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 73, Streator 14 (2022)

About the Bulldogs: Streator nearly pulled a rabbit out of its hat against Peotone in Week 7, as QB Christian Benning put together a huge night but couldn’t complete two tries at a last-second Hail Mary in a 36-32 loss to the Blue Devils. Streator’s offense has delivered quite often this season, but the opposition is doing an even better job of delivering when its their turn with the football.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer’s postseason adventures of the past two seasons won’t stretch to a third, as last week’s one-point loss to a resurgent Manteno team pinned the Comets with their fifth loss of the season. It’s still been a productive year for the Comets, though, considering how they had to replace nearly everything from a stellar 2022 senior class that lit up scoreboards around the conference for two-plus seasons.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Reed-Custer