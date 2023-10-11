Steve Soucie’s Week 7 playoff projection: Field finally comes into focus

Projecting the IHSA playoffs would never be perceived as an easy exercise.

But as the season unfolds things get a little bit easier to zero in on.

Of 498 teams, 101 have lost their sixth game of the season. For all intents and purposes, none of them have any path to qualifying for the playoffs.

Another 68 have five losses and only a small handful of those have even a microscopic chance of finding their way into the field.

So, in around about way after Week 7 we can start to zero the focus to approximately 330 teams that at least have some chance of being a part of the 256-team field.

Further focus is provided by the fact that 97 teams have already locked in playoff spots and another 78 teams are all but in the field as five-win teams. There is strong evidence that all five-win teams are going to make the playoff field.

So, with 330 still in the hunt and approximately 175 playoff spots already pretty much spoken for, one can put much more focus on the 155 teams trying to wedge their way into the 81 remaining spots.

Is the path favorable? Is it not? And now games are starting to pop up that have a direct effect on who will get in and who likely won’t.

There were about 20 games of that nature in Week 7, the projection got most of them right. And that’s why there’s just 12 new/returning entrants in this week projection.

Some results that the projection missed included St. Bede’s win over Dwight, which puts the Bruins in the field albeit as a low seed.

Mercer County’s win over Illini West got it off the fence and a loss by Macomb open up the spot that Mercer County inevitably claimed. This was one of those swaps that have the biggest effects on the field. Macomb left the Class 4A field, while Mercer County was inserted in the Class 2A class.

And, of course, a week can’t go by without a little bit of chaos courtesy of the CPL. Three teams were added from the CPL and two removed. Noble/Hansberry caused the biggest ripple in the field as it is a Class 2A team and it replaced a school that came from 4A.

All the movement from around the field led to a slight increase in the number of teams needed to add to the field from the pool of four-win teams to get to 256 teams. Six teams were required to fill the field. Four of those came from the same conference, the CCL/ESCC, in Brother Rice, Benet, Nazareth and Marist. Glenbrook South and Marian Central Catholic, the only one of the six that came from one of the smaller four classifications, were the other two schools added.

Here is the Week 7 playoff projection for all eight classes. (Included in Class 1A through 6A are north/south divisional maps and below each bracket is more context on what happened in Week 7 that changed the make-up of the brackets):

Class 1A

Class 1A Enrollment Range: Up to 304.5

Largest 1A teams by enrollment: Bloomington Central Catholic, Arthur, Oakwood, Cumberland, Althoff, Morrison

Smallest 2A teams by enrollment: Momence, Chicago Christian, Tri-Valley, Illini West, Athens

New teams in field:

Team added Reason for addition Bloomington Central Catholic Was in 2A St. Bede Important win over Dwight should get them in

Class 1A North/South Map

Class 2A

Class 2A Enrollment Range: 307 to 409.5

Largest 1A teams by enrollment: Bloomington Central Catholic, Arthur, Oakwood, Cumberland, Althoff, Morrison

Smallest 2A teams by enrollment: Momence, Chicago Christian, Tri-Valley, Illini West, Athens

Largest 2A teams by enrollment: Wilmington, Nashville, Dwight, Piasa Southwestern, Seneca

New teams in the field:

Team added Reason for addition Mercer County Breezed to a pivotal win over Illini West to put them on path to berth Piasa Southwestern South Central Conference has been volatile in the middle

Class 2A North/South Map

Class 3A

Class 3A Enrollment Range: 412 to 547.5

Largest 2A teams by enrollment: Wilmington, Nashville, Dwight, Piasa Southwestern, Seneca

Smallest 3A teams by enrollment: Carlinville, Paxton, Crane/Oregon (same enrollment), Fairfield

Largest 3A teams by enrollment: Phillips, Greenville, Benton, Prairie Central, Paris

New teams in field:

Team added Reason for addition Noble/Hansberry CPL White Central is all over the place Paxton Key victory over Monticello in Week 7 Stillman Valley Big Northern Conference looks as if it might produce multiple 5 win teams

Class 3A North/South Map

Class 4A

Class 4A Enrollment Range: 553 to 868.5

Largest 3A teams by enrollment: Phillips, Greenville, Benton, Prairie Central, Paris

Smallest 4A teams by enrollment: Harrisburg, Dyett, Phoenix, Peoria Notre Dame, Kewanee

Largest 4A teams by enrollment: Rochelle, Morris, St. Laurence, Geneseo, Waterloo

New teams in field:

Team added Reason for addition St. Viator Huge win over Montini puts them on the path Agricultural Science Another CPL shake-up Harrisburg Was in 3A Waterloo Has tricky finish to schedule

Class 4A North/South Map

Class 5A

Class 5A Enrollment Range: 892 to 1326.5

Largest 4A teams by enrollment: Rochelle, Morris, St. Laurence, Geneseo, Waterloo

Smallest 5A teams by enrollment: Evergreen Park, Highland, Corliss, Metamora, Carbondale

Largest 5A teams by enrollment: Kaneland, Danville, Providence, Antioch, T.F. North

New teams in field:

Team added Reason for addition Noble/Bulls Now has a path in CPL Red Evergreen Park Was in 4A Nazareth Working way back from 0-4 start, leading candidate for 4-win qualifers

Class 5A North/South Map

Class 6A

Class 6A Enrollment Range: 1340.5 to 1816

Largest 5A teams by enrollment: Kaneland, Danville, Providence, Antioch, T.F. North

Smallest 6A teams by enrollment: Dunlap, Centennial, Simeon, Lemont, Wauconda

Largest 6A teams by enrollment: Rockford Auburn, Libertyville, Grant, Lake Zurich, Blue Island Eisenhower

New teams in field:

Team added Reason for addition Dunlap Was in 5A Centennial Was in 5A

Class 6A North/South Map

Class 7A

Class 7A Enrollment Range: 1819.95 to 2307

Largest 6A teams by enrollment: Rockford Auburn, Libertyville, Grant, Lake Zurich, Blue Island Eisenhower

Smallest 7A teams by enrollment: Fenwick, Wheaton Warrenville South, Willowbrook, Quincy, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Largest 7A teams by enrollment: Edwardsville, Glenbard East, Downers Grove North, Prospect, Brother Rice

New teams in field:

Team added Reason for addition Fenwick Was in 6A Yorkville Plenty of shifting going on in SPC West

Class 8A

Class 8A Enrollment Range: 2322 and up

Largest 7A teams by enrollment: Edwardsville, Glenbard East, Downers Grove North, Prospect, Brother Rice

Smallest 8A teams by enrollment: Glenbard West, Plainfield North, Maine South, St. Ignatius, Belleville East

New teams in field: