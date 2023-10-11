Princeton remains at No. 2 in 3A for Week 8

Princeton remained at No. 2 in this week’s AP Class 3A rankings heading into Week 8 of the 2023 football season.

Bryon (7-0) garnered all 12 first-place votes cast and 120 points to maintain its top billing in 3A. The Tigers of Princeton (6-1) totaled 94 points at No. 2 with Wilmington (6-1) at No. 3.

The Roxanna Shells (7-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 with 77 points while DuQuoin (7-0) climbed two spots to No. 5 at 62. Rounding out the top 10 are Montini Catholic (5-2), St. Joseph-Ogden (6-1), Greenville (7-0) and Williamsville (5-2) with Du-Pec (6-1) and Mt. Carmel (6-1) tied for No. 10.

Rockridge (6-1) moved up two spots in 2A to No. 7 this week with its win over Morrison.

In 1A, Stark County (7-0) is No. 6, Newman (6-1) is No. 7, Morrison (6-1) is No. 8 and Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1) is tied with Aurora Christian (6-1) for No. 10.

Other ranked teams from the area are Seneca (7-0) at No. 4 in 2A and Dixon (7-0) at No. 8 in 4A.

All of the No. 1 ranked teams held their ground with Lena-Winslow (1A), Maroa-Forsyth (2A), Byron (3A), Rochester (4A), Prairie Ridge (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).