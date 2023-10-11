October 11, 2023
Friday Night Drive Week 8 Power Rankings: Glenbard West pulls off biggest upset of Week 7

York falls to No. 12

By Steve Soucie
Glenbard West running back Jayden Stewart (36) looks to escape three Lyons Township tacklers during a game on Sep. 16, 2023 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

Week 6 looked like a prime opportunity for some major upheaval in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

But, despite a relatively active week of exciting outcomes and fantastic finishes things remained fairly consistent.

On paper, the Week 7 schedule didn’t look like it had much potential to do much damage at all to the power ranking’s remarkable stability over the last several weeks.

However, paper has little to do with what happens on the field.

Glenbard West made the loudest statement of Week 7, breaking away early from York before completing a comfortable victory.

There were two other newcomers/returners that joined the Top 25. Wheaton St. Francis engineered another fantastic finish and claimed a win over CCL/Blue power St. Rita and entered the poll at No. 23. Warren also moved back into the Top 25 at No. 24.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: