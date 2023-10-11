Daily Chronicle Week 8 preview capsules for Week 3 of the 2023 season

DUPAGE VALLEY CONFERENCE

DeKalb (2-5, 1-3) at Neuqua Valley (4-3, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: DeKalb won 14-0 at home last year.

About the Barbs: DeKalb is essentially eliminated from the postseason, but coach Derek Schneeman said his team has responded fairly well after what he called a demoralizing 42-0 loss to Naperville Central. Now the Barbs will try to play spoiler and put a bump in Neuqua’s path to the playoffs. Davon Grant continues to make big plays on both sides of the ball, with nine tackles from his defensive back spot last week to go with seven catches and 136 yards at receiver. The sophomore has already picked up offers from Iowa, Illinois and Akron.

About the Wildcats: Neuqua Valley rolled past Waubonsie Valley in the second half for a 40-12 win, a week after a 31-0 win against Metea Valley. Before those two blowouts, their other two wins were by a combined 14 points. DeKalb will also be only the second team with a losing record the Wildcats have faced this year. Against Waubonsie Valley, the Wildcats led 14-12 in the third but pulled away late. Quarterback Ryan Mohler ran for three touchdowns in the win.

Friday Night Drive pick: Neuqua Valley

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE

La Salle-Peru (4-3, 2-2) at Sycamore (7-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Spartans won 28-0 last year in La Salle.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is one win from playoff eligibility after beating rival Ottawa 24-19 last week. The Cavs have made the postseason three consecutive seasons. Last week, Brady Romagnoli ran for 192 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Brendan Boudreau threw TD passes to Seth Adams and Mason Pangrcic and Adams booted a 40-yard field goal. The L-P defense intercepted four passes with two by Mikey Hartman and one each from Danny Beavers and Kaleb Kennedy. L-P is 0-5 against Sycamore since the teams joined the same conference and the Cavaliers have not scored in the last three meetings between the teams, losing by a combined 96-0.

About the Spartans: Sycamore rolled past Woodstock North 42-6 last week, their biggest win since a 48-0 win at Ottawa in Week 4. Kyle Prebil had a big game for the Spartans, returning an interception for a score and catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Burke Gautcher. The running game has been consistent with Diego Garcia and Tyler Curtis leading the way. Gautcher also leads the team in tackles. The Spartans have a big game looming next week at Morris that, if both teams win this week, will determine the conference champ as both could enter the game with unblemished records. But coach Joe Ryan said the players are focused on what they need to do to be not only successful but to get better as well.

FND pick: Sycamore

Woodstock North (2-5, 1-4) at Kaneland (4-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won 45-6 win Woodstock last year.

About the Thunder: North lost to Sycamore 42-6 last week. FB Kaden Combs, who led the Thunder in rushing last season, has helped the offense in the last two games after recovering from an injury that held him back earlier. He has 272 rushing yards. QB Landan Creighton leads the Thunder with 400 rushing yards and WR Max Dennison has a team-high 16 receptions and five touchdowns.

About the Knights: Kaneland rolled to a 45-0 home win last week against Marengo and can become playoff-eligible with a home win on Friday. Starting quarterback Troyer Carlson was injured in the win, and coach Michael Thorgesen said he’ll be a game-time decision. Dom DeBlasio played in his place last week and would get the start this week if Carlson is unable to go. He ran for two touchdowns last week, and Thorgesen said he’s had good week prepping in case Carlson cannot play.

FND pick: Kaneland

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Rock Falls (1-6, 1-6) at Genoa-Kingston (3-4, 3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Cogs won 58-6 on the road last year.

About the Rockets: Rock Falls edged Rockford Christian 21-16 in Week 5. That’s the Rockets only win of the season. They lost their first four games 229-13, but have played closer the past few weeks against North Boone (33-14 against the 5-2 Vikings) and Oregon (4-3). The Rockets allowed Oregon to run 41 times for 415 yards – and that was against a Hawks’ team that prefers to throw the ball. They’ll have to improve dramatically against a G-K team that would prefer to run.

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston needs a pair of wins to become playoff-eligible and make its eighth straight postseason. The quest for 2-0 starts Friday with the Rockets, who are coming off their third shutout loss of the year, 39-0 to Oregon. They have not scored more than 21 points in a game this year. But the Cogs have their own offensive problems. In a 20-12 loss to Stillman Valley last week, they managed just 2.6 yards per carry. That necessitated more passes than usual, with Nathan Kleba and Hayden Hodgson connecting for a pair of touchdowns. Kleba caught seven passes for 134 yards, all in the second half. But coach Cam Davekos said that’s not his team’s identity and not what they do, only turning to the pass when they couldn’t run between the tackles. Davekos said if the Cogs don’t play better than they did last week, they’re going to come away on the losing end of the game.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL

Ashton-Franklin Center (1-6) at Hiawatha (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Hiawatha was a 66-38 winner last year in Ashton.

About the Raiders: They’ve lost five straight since a 34-33 Week 2 win against Alden-Hebron. They’ve lost 54-8 to River Ridge and 46-0 to Amboy-LaMoille the past two weeks. They went 6-3 last year after three straight 0-9 seasons.

About the Hawks: They need three straight wins to close the season to ensure a playoff berth, and picked up No. 1 last week with a 64-43 win against Alden-Hebron. Now they turn their attention to the Raiders as they attempt to get to .500. Coach Kenny McPeek said he likes the way the defense has played, especially in four of the five last games - taking out a 74-34 loss to Milledgeville (6-1). At the center of that is linebacker Tommy Butler, who McPeek said plays linebacker the way it should be played. He called Butler the Tasmanian Devil and a wrecking ball on the field despite being 5-9, 160.

FND pick: Hiawatha

* Shaw Local’s Kevin Chlum and Joe Stevenson contributed to this report