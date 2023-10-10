SVM Week 7 Football Notebook: Newman back in top tier of Three Rivers; Sterling down but not out

Week 7 of the football season provided answers for some teams and raised questions for others.

Newman defeated Hall to improve to 6-1 on Saturday afternoon, Dixon routed Rockford Christian to move to 7-0 and Sterling lost to undefeated Quincy to drop to 3-4 in Friday night games last week.

Here are the takeaways from Week 7:

Newman back in top tier of Three Rivers East

The Comets appear to be greatly improved from a season ago. Entering Week 8 last year, they were 4-3. At the same juncture this season, they’re 6-1. Newman’s most impressive win this season was a 12-7 win against Rockridge in Week 1. Through seven weeks, that’s still the only loss for the first-place team in the Three Rivers West.

The Comets are coming off of a 28-7 win over Hall, their highest-scoring game of the season by six points, but they have a tough test ahead in Week 8 as they travel to face 6-1 Kewanee. Newman and Kewanee appear to be the second and third-best teams in the Three Rivers East, behind only Princeton, who beat both teams by three-score margins. With 1-6 Mendota as its Week 9 opponent, Newman appears headed for a seven or eight-win season.

Dixon enjoying best season since 2017

The Dukes defeated Rockford Christian 55-6 in Week 7, extending their undefeated streak to seven games. The last time Dixon started a season with seven straight wins, they finished 10-2, reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Quarterback Tyler Shaner has led the high-powered offense. Through seven games, he’s 72-for-110 passing for 1,104 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 95 times for 504 yards and 11 touchdowns. Running back Aiden Wiseman has rushed 109 times for 762 yards (7.0 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns to lead the rushing attack.

Wide receiver Cullen Shaner has 21 catches for 430 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyson Dambman has 28 receptions for 291 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two kickoff return touchdowns on eight returns. After returning from a torn ACL last season, Eli Davidson leads the team with 89 tackles (27 more than second-leading tackler Wiseman), eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Sterling is not to be underestimated

The Golden Warriors followed a 13-3 win over undefeated Geneseo in Week 6 with a 35-33 loss to undefeated Quincy in Week 7. Although they’re 3-4, they appear to be playing their best football of the season.

Sterling has had a difficult schedule this season. Five of its seven opponents so far have a winning percentage above 71% through seven games: Quincy (7-0), Princeton (6-1), Geneseo (6-1), Metamora (5-2) and Wheaton St. Francis (5-2). The win over Geneseo and the tight game against Quincy suggest a much more talented team than the record shows. With wins over 1-6 Rock Island and 3-4 Moline in the next two games, Sterling can sneak into playoffs as an under-the-radar team and possibly catch some opposing teams off guard.