What we learned in Week 7: Losses start to stack in odd patterns

I spend a lot of time analyzing and talking about wins each week.

That’s a fun exercise, but the opposite side of that ledger is quickly becoming something that can’t be ignored.

I’m always hesitant to use the word parity to describe the IHSA football season. There are always a lot of factors in something this large, but there’s really no way to avoid the term anymore.

The ranks of the undefeated lost six members this week and fell to 43 overall with York, Momence, Dunlap, Casey-Westfield, Farmington and Morrison all taking losses. All but two (York and Momence) came to teams that had just one loss themselves entering the contest.

And that relatively small number of undefeated teams falling speaks to a larger trend state-wise.

Most conferences tend to fall into a bit of pecking order over time, usually with one, or possibly two teams, at the top who end up with no losses or a maybe a solitary setback. Then, teams fall in line just behind them almost always with a cadence of two losses, three losses, four losses and so on.

Sure, there’s always a few conferences that seem to thrive in unpredictable chaos (I’m looking at you Southwest Prairie West) but this year seems like there’s an extreme rush of teams to the middle of conferences. This finds a whole lot less teams with zero or one loss and a whole lot more sitting in the three-, four- and five-loss buckets.

Let’s use one of the state’s premier conferences, the CCL/ESCC as a bit of a case study in this phenomena.

There are just two undefeated teams left in the 24-team megaconference: Loyola and Mount Carmel (who play in Week 9). Just eight of the conference’s 24 teams have two losses or fewer, while 10 of the 24 already have four losses or more.

Almost every game left on the conference’s schedule will feature a team trying to hang on to playoff eligibility or crossing their fingers that four wins with a truckload of playoff points might be good enough to earn them an at-large playoff slot.

This issue isn’t isolated to just the CCL/ESCC.

Consider these numbers:

• 169 of the state’s playoff-eligible teams (there are 498 in total) already have at least five losses on the season. That’s 34 percent of all playoff-eligible teams.

• On top of that, there’s 74 teams that already have four losses. And there’s some playoff regulars in that group such as Brother Rice, Bolingbrook, Plainfield North, Homewood-Flossmoor, O’Fallon, Sterling, Clifton Central, Macomb and Evanston. All of that group will likely need to sweep their remaining two games to get a playoff invite.

• There are 79 teams in the state with four wins in the bank. The common thought here is a team only needs to split their remaining two games to punch their ticket but look at the remaining schedules of some of those teams such as LaSalle-Peru, Benet, Lockport, St. Rita, Oakwood, Mundelein, Manteno and Lake Park. Nothing looks absolutely assured.

All of these numbers head toward the conversation of whether or not the IHSA will need four win teams to fill its field of 256 teams. The math seems to point in the direction of an absolute yes, but the math pointed that way last year too and we ended up with just one four-win team getting in (Buffalo Grove).

In any case, buckle up, it is going to be a bumpy ride.

Kings of the shutout

There were 51 shutouts tossed in Illinois football this weekend (not counting forfeits).

And while this isn’t an unordinary number, one conference, the North Suburban, completed an extremely rare statistical feat.

All four games in league play this week ended with shutout wins as Stevenson, Warren, Libertyville and Lake Zurich earned those victories.

Conference of chaos

The Southwest Prairie West always manages to be one of the more chaotic conferences around.

But the league seems to be amping things up this year.

Every one of the league’s six teams has at least one win and at least one loss in divisional play this season, and of the three teams currently sharing the top spot just one of them, Minooka, has some cushion between itself and the .500 mark.

You can expect two things from Southwest Prairie West Conference games this season:

First, uncertainty as to who might win the game.

Second, that there will not be a whole heck of a lot of points to be scored in any given game. The conference leader in points allowed, Oswego has only surrendered 57 points (8.1 ppg) while the “worst” team in the conference in points allowed, Oswego East has given up 114 which is still a more than respectable 16.2 point per game clip.