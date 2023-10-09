October 09, 2023
SVM Week 8 playoff outlook: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s still in the hunt

Dixon, Newman guaranteed playoff spots; Oregon, Sterling still in the running

By Dan Wussow
Sterling’s Sterling’s Gavin Church comes up with a fumble against Quincy Friday, Oct.6, 2023 in Sterling.

With only two games remaining in the regular season, the playoff picture is coming into focus for Sauk Valley area teams. Several have clinched a playoff berth. A handful are still in playoff contention. Another handful are eliminated.

Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and who still can become playoff eligible.

THEY’RE IN

The 7-0 Dixon Dukes secured their playoff spot in Week 6 with a 62-12 win over Winnebago in their homecoming game. They’ll face 7-0 Byron and 5-2 North Boone in their final two regular-season games.

The 7-0 Forreston Cardinals locked in their playoff spot with a 22-8 win over Stockton in Week 6. Their last two weeks will be a gauntlet, as they face 6-1 Durand-Pecatonica and 7-0 Lena-Winslow.

The 7-0 Amboy-LaMoille Ohio co-op earned its playoff spot in Week 6 with a 32-20 win over Milledgeville in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Clippers will face Orangeville (4-3) and Polo (6-1) over the next two weeks as they try to stay undefeated.

The 6-1 Newman Comets earned their playoff berth with a 28-7 win over Hall in Week 7. They’ll face 6-1 Kewanee and 1-6 Mendota in the next two games.

The 6-1 Morrison Mustangs punched their playoff ticket with a 42-14 win over Sherrard in Week 6. They’ll face 0-7 Riverdale and 3-4 Bureau Valley in the final two games.

The 6-1 Milledgeville Missiles secured their playoff berth with a 42-18 win over Pawnee/Lincolnwood in Week 7. They’ll face 0-7 Unity Christian and 4-3 Bushnell-Prairie City over the final two games.

The 6-1 Polo Marcos beat Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 52-12 in Week 6 to lock in their playoff spot. They’ll face 0-7 Peoria Quest Charter Academy and 7-0 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio in their last two regular season games.

IN THE HUNT

At 4-3, the Oregon Hawks need at least one win over the next two games against Rockford Lutheran (3-4) and Rockford Christian (0-7) to become playoff eligible.

At 4-3, Fulton needs to win at least one of its next two against 7-0 Knoxville and 0-7 West Carroll.

At 3-4, the Sterling Golden Warriors need to win out to make the playoffs. They’ll face 1-6 Rock Island and 3-4 Moline in the final two games.

At 3-4, the Bureau Valley Storm also need to win out to make the playoffs. They’ll face 3-4 Aurora Central Catholic and 6-1 Morrison in the final two games.

THEY’RE OUT

The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers (2-5), Rock Falls Rockets (1-6), Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (1-6), Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders (1-6) and West Carroll Thunder (0-7) have been eliminated from playoff contention.