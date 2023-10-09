SVM Week 8 playoff outlook: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s still in the hunt

With only two games remaining in the regular season, the playoff picture is coming into focus for Sauk Valley area teams. Several have clinched a playoff berth. A handful are still in playoff contention. Another handful are eliminated.

Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and who still can become playoff eligible.

THEY’RE IN

The 7-0 Dixon Dukes secured their playoff spot in Week 6 with a 62-12 win over Winnebago in their homecoming game. They’ll face 7-0 Byron and 5-2 North Boone in their final two regular-season games.

The 7-0 Forreston Cardinals locked in their playoff spot with a 22-8 win over Stockton in Week 6. Their last two weeks will be a gauntlet, as they face 6-1 Durand-Pecatonica and 7-0 Lena-Winslow.

The 7-0 Amboy-LaMoille Ohio co-op earned its playoff spot in Week 6 with a 32-20 win over Milledgeville in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Clippers will face Orangeville (4-3) and Polo (6-1) over the next two weeks as they try to stay undefeated.

The 6-1 Newman Comets earned their playoff berth with a 28-7 win over Hall in Week 7. They’ll face 6-1 Kewanee and 1-6 Mendota in the next two games.

The 6-1 Morrison Mustangs punched their playoff ticket with a 42-14 win over Sherrard in Week 6. They’ll face 0-7 Riverdale and 3-4 Bureau Valley in the final two games.

The 6-1 Milledgeville Missiles secured their playoff berth with a 42-18 win over Pawnee/Lincolnwood in Week 7. They’ll face 0-7 Unity Christian and 4-3 Bushnell-Prairie City over the final two games.

The 6-1 Polo Marcos beat Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 52-12 in Week 6 to lock in their playoff spot. They’ll face 0-7 Peoria Quest Charter Academy and 7-0 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio in their last two regular season games.

IN THE HUNT

At 4-3, the Oregon Hawks need at least one win over the next two games against Rockford Lutheran (3-4) and Rockford Christian (0-7) to become playoff eligible.

At 4-3, Fulton needs to win at least one of its next two against 7-0 Knoxville and 0-7 West Carroll.

At 3-4, the Sterling Golden Warriors need to win out to make the playoffs. They’ll face 1-6 Rock Island and 3-4 Moline in the final two games.

At 3-4, the Bureau Valley Storm also need to win out to make the playoffs. They’ll face 3-4 Aurora Central Catholic and 6-1 Morrison in the final two games.

THEY’RE OUT

The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers (2-5), Rock Falls Rockets (1-6), Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (1-6), Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders (1-6) and West Carroll Thunder (0-7) have been eliminated from playoff contention.