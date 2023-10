Hiawatha 64, Alden-Hebron 43: At Kirkland, quarterback Ben Vole threw for five touchdowns in the Giants’ loss to the Hawks (3-4) in Illinois 8-Man Football Association game on Friday.

JP Stewart had three touchdown catches for A-H (2-5), while Jason Weber and Fabian Carreno each had one.

Logan Crowell rushed for a touchdown. The Giants played without leading rusher Wyatt Armbrust, who was out with a knee injury. A-H coach Tim Oman hopes Armbrust will be back for the final game in Week 9.