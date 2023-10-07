NewsTribune football roundup: Fieldcrest blanks Fisher

Eddie Lorton ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fieldcrest to a 40-0 win over Fisher in a Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division game Friday in Minonk.

Koltin Kearfott and Jackson Hakes also rushed for touchdowns for the Knights (3-4, 1-2), who led 16-0 after the first quarter and 32-0 at halftime.

Fieldcrest needs to beat Alton Marquette and LeRoy in the final two weeks to become playoff eligible.

Amboy co-op 68, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Amboy co-op improved to 7-0 with a rout of the Raiders in Ashton.

Geneseo 63, Mendota 6: The Trojans hung with the Maple Leafs early as Justin Randolph threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Rhett Watson to pull within 7-6 with 8:23 left in the first quarter.

But it was all Geneseo the rest of the way in the nonconference game in Geneseo.

Mendota (1-7) trailed 28-6 after the first quarter and 56-6 at halftime.