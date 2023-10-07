Lake Zurich takes early lead with help of three interceptions, shuts out Lake Forest

LAKE ZURICH – After having to go to overtime to beat Libertyville last week, the Lake Zurich football team did not want to have to pull off another Hollywood ending Friday night against Lake Forest.

Aided by three interceptions in the first half on homecoming night, including two by Bryce Erkman, the Bears took a 22-0 lead over the Scouts at halftime of this North Suburban Conference battle.

From there, Lake Zurich (6-1, 4-1) posted a lopsided 43-0 victory over Lake Forest (4-3, 3-2), and the Scouts still are not playoff eligible.

The Bears marched 72 yards on 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Senior Chris Pirrone (50 yards on eight rushes) scored on a 4-yard TD run on a fourth-and-goal. Pirrone left the game with a nagging ankle injury with 7:29 left in the second quarter and did not return.

An interception by Lake Zurich’s Nolan Siko set up the Bears’ next scoring drive. Quarterback Lucas Lappin (35 yards on five carries) bolted up the middle for a 13-yard TD run. Lake Zurich’s Lincoln Adams scored on a two-point conversion run for a 15-0 advantage late in the second quarter.

Erkman’s second interception gave the Bears the ball on the Lake Forest 35-yard line. Six plays later, Lappin scored on his second 13-yard TD run before Jesus Vilchis’ extra point made the score 22-0 less than a minute before the half.

“Our O-line is so physical up front. They opened up the biggest holes for me, and I wouldn’t rush for two touchdowns if our O-line wasn’t so good,” Lappin said. “We needed to play four quarters today, as coach [Ron] Planz said.

“This was a team game today. We all did our part, and we got the victory today.”

Lake Zurich’s Chris Chang scooped up a Lake Forest fumble and raced 28 yards for the touchdown and a 29-0 lead 1:34 into the second half.

Then Chang was on the spot again when he recovered a fumble on the next possession. Eight plays later, junior Alex Pirrone (86 yards on 17 carries) scored on a 5-yard TD run. The Bears were too physical for Lake Forest with their ground game.

Cole Kenyon put the finishing touches on the win with a 51-yard TD run on a quarterback option play. The final 11:50 of the contest was played with a running clock.

“I’m really proud of our guys. I have great respect for Lake Forest’s program and their coach. I played for coach [Chuck] Spagnoli in college, so I’ve known him a long time,” Planz said. “We talked all week that this was going to be a really physical game. We just challenged our guys to stay focused and physical, and they were.”

