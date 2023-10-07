IHSA football: Week 7 Friday night scores

Looking for Week 7 Friday night Illinois high school football scores? We’ve got you covered here.
ALAH 49, Cerro Gordo 7
Abingdon 14, Havana 12
Addison Trail 32, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 20
Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Illini West (Carthage) 8
Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Crystal Lake Central 14
Amboy 68, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Amundsen 24, Taft 16
Annawan/Wethersfield 33, Farmington 15
Antioch 64, Grant 32
Arcola 35, Sangamon Valley 14
Astoria (South Fulton) 34, Monmouth United 6
Athens 55, New Berlin 20
Auburn 33, Pittsfield 13
Aurora (East) 34, Streamwood 14
Aurora (West Aurora) 14, Oswego East 13
Aurora Christian 40, Woodstock Marian 28
Barrington 35, Hoffman Estates 31
Bartlett 10, Larkin 6
Batavia 54, St. Charles East 0
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 41, Breese Mater Dei 22
Benton 42, West Frankfort 20
Biggsville West Central 68, Unity Christian 24
Bloomington Central Catholic 33, Illinois Valley Central 0
Brooks Academy 22, Hyde Park 12
Buffalo Grove 49, Wheeling 0
Byron 62, Winnebago 0
Cahokia 34, Centralia 8
Calhoun 42, Pleasant Hill 0
Camp Point Central 60, Concord (Triopia) 0
Carmel 25, Providence 14
Carmi-White County 44, Edwards County 7
Carterville 48, Massac County 7
Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Chatham Glenwood 35, Normal University 0
Chester 49, Dupo 0
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 20, Collins Academy 18
Chicago (Lane) 22, Westinghouse 21
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Curie 6
Chicago Christian 19, Kankakee (McNamara) 12
Chicago Mt. Carmel 21, Fenwick 9
Clifton Central 14, Hoopeston 7
Clinton 48, Warrensburg-Latham 24
Collinsville 57, Marion 0
Crete-Monee 42, Rich 24
Crystal Lake South 35, McHenry 7
Dakota 20, Galena 0
DePaul College Prep 35, Niles Notre Dame 7
Decatur MacArthur 54, Springfield Lanphier 0
Dixon 55, Rockford Christian 6
Downers South 33, Leyden 14
Du Quoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Durand/Pecatonica 46, Fulton 14
Dyett 26, Corliss 6
East Moline United Township 42, Moline 28
East St. Louis 59, Alton 0
Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 45
El Paso-Gridley 28, Eureka 7
Elmwood 52, Macomb 8
Elmwood Park 42, Westmont 6
Erie-Prophetstown 46, Riverdale 7
Evanston Township 32, Deerfield 25
Evergreen Park 24, Blue Island Eisenhower 22
Flanagan-Cornell 15, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 14
Freeburg 61, East Alton-Wood River 14
Freeport 19, Rockford Jefferson 18
Fremd 42, Schaumburg 6
Galesburg 24, Rock Island 7
Geneseo 63, Mendota 6
Gilman Iroquois West 37, Fithian Oakwood 20
Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 7
Glenbard South 48, West Chicago 6
Glenbard West 28, York 7
Grayslake Central 46, Round Lake 0
Grayslake North 21, North Chicago 20
Greenfield-Northwestern 14, Carrollton 0
Greenville 41, Carlinville 7
Gurnee Warren 46, Waukegan 0
Hamilton County 38, Flora 34
Hampshire 23, Dundee-Crown 20
Herscher 42, Lisle 20
Hersey 42, Rolling Meadows 7
Highland 36, Triad 7
Highland Park 21, Niles West 17
Hillcrest 22, Thornton Fractional South 14
Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 0
Hinsdale South 52, Proviso East 0
Hononegah 34, Belvidere North 7
Hope Academy 56, St. Edward 6
Jacksonville 35, Springfield Southeast 8
Jerseyville Jersey 33, Mascoutah 14
Joliet Catholic 49, Leo 8
Joliet West 42, Romeoville 0
Kaneland 45, Marengo 0
Kirkland Hiawatha 64, Alden-Hebron 43
Knoxville 47, West Hancock 26
La Salle-Peru 24, Ottawa 19
Lake Zurich 43, Lake Forest 0
Le Roy 40, Heyworth 19
Lena-Winslow 46, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6
Libertyville 41, Mundelein 0
Lincoln Park 57, Chicago Academy 28
Lincoln Way Central 31, Stagg 14
Lincoln Way West 41, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17
Lincoln-Way East 32, Homewood-Flossmoor 6
Litchfield 37, Staunton 0
Lockport 41, Andrew 16
Loyola 47, IC Catholic 0
Lyons 17, Downers North 7
Mahomet-Seymour 48, Effingham 0
Maine South 45, Glenbrook South 36
Maine West 48, Vernon Hills 7
Manteno 21, Reed-Custer 20
Marist 54, De La Salle 28
Maroa-Forsyth 25, Williamsville 21
Mendon Unity 35, Beardstown 0
Metamora 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 7
Morris 48, Woodstock 7
Morton 61, East Peoria 14
Mount Vernon 62, Granite City 0
Mt. Carmel 23, Casey-Westfield 20
Mt. Zion 28, Charleston 14
Murphysboro 40, Harrisburg 0
Naperville Central 42, DeKalb 0
Naperville North 30, Metea Valley 7
Nashville 49, Pinckneyville 7
Nazareth 31, Brother Rice 30
Neuqua Valley 40, Waubonsie Valley 12
New Trier 14, Glenbrook North 7
Niles North 35, Maine East 20
Normal Community 66, Urbana 0
Normal West 35, Springfield 7
North Boone 27, Rockford Lutheran 7
Oak Lawn Richards 37, Argo 7
Okaw Valley 30, Nokomis 22
Oregon 39, Rock Falls 0
PORTA 48, Riverton 6
Palatine 38, Conant 14
Pana 43, Gillespie 9
Paris 20, Olney (Richland County) 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Monticello 17
Pekin 22, Canton 7
Peoria (H.S.) 52, Bloomington 12
Peoria Heights 30, Galva 14
Peotone 36, Streator 32
Piasa Southwestern 20, North-Mac 19
Plainfield North 53, Minooka 50
Polo 52, Blue Ridge 12
Prairie Ridge 42, Burlington Central 7
Princeton 42, Bureau Valley 0
Prospect 55, Elk Grove 22
Quincy 35, Sterling 33
Quincy Notre Dame 55, Decatur St. Teresa 6
ROWVA-Williamsfield 45, Rushville-Industry 16
Reavis 35, Shepard 21
Red Bud 28, Trenton Wesclin 0
Richmond-Burton 48, Johnsburg 0
Richwoods 21, Peoria Manual 0
Ridgewood def. Walther Christian, forfeit
Robinson 36, Newton 28
Rochester 55, Lincoln 0
Rockford Boylan 24, Machesney Park Harlem 0
Rockford East 16, Rockford Guilford 6
Rockridge 14, Morrison 7
Roxana 52, Breese Central 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Eisenhower 6
Salem 27, Columbia 26
Seneca 28, Ottawa Marquette 6
Sesser-Valier 46, Eldorado 6
Shelbyville 39, Moweaqua Central A&M 13
Sherrard 27, Orion 26
Simeon 16, Phillips 14
South Elgin 63, Elgin 0
St Bede 31, Dwight 28
St. Charles North 42, Glenbard North 0
St. Francis 31, St. Rita 28
St. Ignatius 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 28
St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Pontiac 14
St. Laurence 31, Marmion 6
St. Viator 21, Montini 14
Stanford Olympia 61, Pleasant Plains 21
Stark County 48, Princeville 28
Stevenson 50, Zion Benton 0
Stillman Valley 20, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12
Stockton 46, West Carroll 6
Taylorville 28, Mattoon 21
Tinley Park 38, Oak Lawn Community 13
Tuscola 52, Macon Meridian 33
Villa Grove/Heritage 27, Argenta-Oreana 26
Washington 28, Dunlap 7
Waterloo 57, Bethalto Civic Memorial 15
Watseka 55, Westville 21
Wauconda 44, Lakes Community 7
Wheaton North 25, Geneva 24
Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 8
Willowbrook 35, OPRF 14
Wilmington 28, Coal City 0
Yorkville 17, Oswego 0