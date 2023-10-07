October 06, 2023
Shaw Local
IHSA football: Week 7 Friday night scores

By The Associated Press
Johnsburg's AJ Bravieri throws the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game against Richmond-Burton on Friday, Oct.6, 2023, at Johnsburg High School.

Looking for Week 7 Friday night Illinois high school football scores? We’ve got you covered here.

ALAH 49, Cerro Gordo 7

Abingdon 14, Havana 12

Addison Trail 32, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 20

Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Illini West (Carthage) 8

Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Crystal Lake Central 14

Amboy 68, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Amundsen 24, Taft 16

Annawan/Wethersfield 33, Farmington 15

Antioch 64, Grant 32

Arcola 35, Sangamon Valley 14

Astoria (South Fulton) 34, Monmouth United 6

Athens 55, New Berlin 20

Auburn 33, Pittsfield 13

Aurora (East) 34, Streamwood 14

Aurora (West Aurora) 14, Oswego East 13

Aurora Christian 40, Woodstock Marian 28

Barrington 35, Hoffman Estates 31

Bartlett 10, Larkin 6

Batavia 54, St. Charles East 0

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 41, Breese Mater Dei 22

Benton 42, West Frankfort 20

Biggsville West Central 68, Unity Christian 24

Bloomington Central Catholic 33, Illinois Valley Central 0

Brooks Academy 22, Hyde Park 12

Buffalo Grove 49, Wheeling 0

Byron 62, Winnebago 0

Cahokia 34, Centralia 8

Calhoun 42, Pleasant Hill 0

Camp Point Central 60, Concord (Triopia) 0

Carmel 25, Providence 14

Carmi-White County 44, Edwards County 7

Carterville 48, Massac County 7

Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Chatham Glenwood 35, Normal University 0

Chester 49, Dupo 0

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 20, Collins Academy 18

Chicago (Lane) 22, Westinghouse 21

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Curie 6

Chicago Christian 19, Kankakee (McNamara) 12

Chicago Mt. Carmel 21, Fenwick 9

Clifton Central 14, Hoopeston 7

Clinton 48, Warrensburg-Latham 24

Collinsville 57, Marion 0

Crete-Monee 42, Rich 24

Crystal Lake South 35, McHenry 7

Dakota 20, Galena 0

DePaul College Prep 35, Niles Notre Dame 7

Decatur MacArthur 54, Springfield Lanphier 0

Dixon 55, Rockford Christian 6

Downers South 33, Leyden 14

Du Quoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Durand/Pecatonica 46, Fulton 14

Dyett 26, Corliss 6

East Moline United Township 42, Moline 28

East St. Louis 59, Alton 0

Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 45

El Paso-Gridley 28, Eureka 7

Elmwood 52, Macomb 8

Elmwood Park 42, Westmont 6

Erie-Prophetstown 46, Riverdale 7

Evanston Township 32, Deerfield 25

Evergreen Park 24, Blue Island Eisenhower 22

Flanagan-Cornell 15, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 14

Freeburg 61, East Alton-Wood River 14

Freeport 19, Rockford Jefferson 18

Fremd 42, Schaumburg 6

Galesburg 24, Rock Island 7

Geneseo 63, Mendota 6

Gilman Iroquois West 37, Fithian Oakwood 20

Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 7

Glenbard South 48, West Chicago 6

Glenbard West 28, York 7

Grayslake Central 46, Round Lake 0

Grayslake North 21, North Chicago 20

Greenfield-Northwestern 14, Carrollton 0

Greenville 41, Carlinville 7

Gurnee Warren 46, Waukegan 0

Hamilton County 38, Flora 34

Hampshire 23, Dundee-Crown 20

Herscher 42, Lisle 20

Hersey 42, Rolling Meadows 7

Highland 36, Triad 7

Highland Park 21, Niles West 17

Hillcrest 22, Thornton Fractional South 14

Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 0

Hinsdale South 52, Proviso East 0

Hononegah 34, Belvidere North 7

Hope Academy 56, St. Edward 6

Jacksonville 35, Springfield Southeast 8

Jerseyville Jersey 33, Mascoutah 14

Joliet Catholic 49, Leo 8

Joliet West 42, Romeoville 0

Kaneland 45, Marengo 0

Kirkland Hiawatha 64, Alden-Hebron 43

Knoxville 47, West Hancock 26

La Salle-Peru 24, Ottawa 19

Lake Zurich 43, Lake Forest 0

Le Roy 40, Heyworth 19

Lena-Winslow 46, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6

Libertyville 41, Mundelein 0

Lincoln Park 57, Chicago Academy 28

Lincoln Way Central 31, Stagg 14

Lincoln Way West 41, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17

Lincoln-Way East 32, Homewood-Flossmoor 6

Litchfield 37, Staunton 0

Lockport 41, Andrew 16

Loyola 47, IC Catholic 0

Lyons 17, Downers North 7

Mahomet-Seymour 48, Effingham 0

Maine South 45, Glenbrook South 36

Maine West 48, Vernon Hills 7

Manteno 21, Reed-Custer 20

Marist 54, De La Salle 28

Maroa-Forsyth 25, Williamsville 21

Mendon Unity 35, Beardstown 0

Metamora 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 7

Morris 48, Woodstock 7

Morton 61, East Peoria 14

Mount Vernon 62, Granite City 0

Mt. Carmel 23, Casey-Westfield 20

Mt. Zion 28, Charleston 14

Murphysboro 40, Harrisburg 0

Naperville Central 42, DeKalb 0

Naperville North 30, Metea Valley 7

Nashville 49, Pinckneyville 7

Nazareth 31, Brother Rice 30

Neuqua Valley 40, Waubonsie Valley 12

New Trier 14, Glenbrook North 7

Niles North 35, Maine East 20

Normal Community 66, Urbana 0

Normal West 35, Springfield 7

North Boone 27, Rockford Lutheran 7

Oak Lawn Richards 37, Argo 7

Okaw Valley 30, Nokomis 22

Oregon 39, Rock Falls 0

PORTA 48, Riverton 6

Palatine 38, Conant 14

Pana 43, Gillespie 9

Paris 20, Olney (Richland County) 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Monticello 17

Pekin 22, Canton 7

Peoria (H.S.) 52, Bloomington 12

Peoria Heights 30, Galva 14

Peotone 36, Streator 32

Piasa Southwestern 20, North-Mac 19

Plainfield North 53, Minooka 50

Polo 52, Blue Ridge 12

Prairie Ridge 42, Burlington Central 7

Princeton 42, Bureau Valley 0

Prospect 55, Elk Grove 22

Quincy 35, Sterling 33

Quincy Notre Dame 55, Decatur St. Teresa 6

ROWVA-Williamsfield 45, Rushville-Industry 16

Reavis 35, Shepard 21

Red Bud 28, Trenton Wesclin 0

Richmond-Burton 48, Johnsburg 0

Richwoods 21, Peoria Manual 0

Ridgewood def. Walther Christian, forfeit

Robinson 36, Newton 28

Rochester 55, Lincoln 0

Rockford Boylan 24, Machesney Park Harlem 0

Rockford East 16, Rockford Guilford 6

Rockridge 14, Morrison 7

Roxana 52, Breese Central 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Eisenhower 6

Salem 27, Columbia 26

Seneca 28, Ottawa Marquette 6

Sesser-Valier 46, Eldorado 6

Shelbyville 39, Moweaqua Central A&M 13

Sherrard 27, Orion 26

Simeon 16, Phillips 14

South Elgin 63, Elgin 0

St Bede 31, Dwight 28

St. Charles North 42, Glenbard North 0

St. Francis 31, St. Rita 28

St. Ignatius 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 28

St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Pontiac 14

St. Laurence 31, Marmion 6

St. Viator 21, Montini 14

Stanford Olympia 61, Pleasant Plains 21

Stark County 48, Princeville 28

Stevenson 50, Zion Benton 0

Stillman Valley 20, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 12

Stockton 46, West Carroll 6

Taylorville 28, Mattoon 21

Tinley Park 38, Oak Lawn Community 13

Tuscola 52, Macon Meridian 33

Villa Grove/Heritage 27, Argenta-Oreana 26

Washington 28, Dunlap 7

Waterloo 57, Bethalto Civic Memorial 15

Watseka 55, Westville 21

Wauconda 44, Lakes Community 7

Wheaton North 25, Geneva 24

Wheaton Warrenville South 31, Lake Park 8

Willowbrook 35, OPRF 14

Wilmington 28, Coal City 0

Yorkville 17, Oswego 0