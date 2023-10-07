High school football: Week 7 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake Central 14: An early fourth-down conversion led to a score for the Golden Eagles, setting the tone in a dominant win over the Tigers in their Fox Valley Conference game. Caden DuMelle had 302 rushing yards and four first-half touchdowns.

Richmond-Burton 48, Johnsburg 0: Braxtin Nellessen ran for three touchdowns and caught another as the Rockets bounced back from a Week 6 loss with a shutout win against the Skyhawks.

Aurora Christian 40, Marian Central 28: The Hurricanes scored 22 unanswered points to take the lead after halftime, but the Eagles fought back to win the Chicagoland Christian Conference game and stay unbeaten in conference play.

Kaneland 45, Marengo 0: Senior backup quarterback Dominic DeBlasio had three touchdowns in relief of injured starter Troyer Carlson as the Knights cruised to a big win over the Indians.

Prairie Ridge 42, Burlington Central 7: The Wolves offense produced 383 yards, while the defense limited the Rockets to only 37 rushing yards in an FVC win to stay undefeated at 7-0.

Crystal Lake South 34, McHenry 7: Gators quarterback Caden Casimino tossed four touchdowns, including two to wide receiver A.J. Demirov in a runaway FVC victory over the Warriors.

Hampshire 23, Dundee-Crown 20 (OT): Charlie Terriquez kicked his third field goal of the game in overtime to lift the Whip-Purs to an FVC win against the Chargers.

Morris 48, Woodstock 7: Morris quarterback Carter Button and wide receiver AJ Zweeres each broke school records in a dominant win against the Blue Streaks.

Plano 35, Harvard 0: The Hornets were shut out for a second straight week.