Herald-News Week 7 football roundup

Lincoln-Way West 41, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17: At New Lenox, Joey Campagna ran for 284 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lincoln-Way West (6-1, 3-0) to the SouthWest Suburban Red win, clinching a playoff berth for the Warriors.

Lincoln-Way Central 31, Stagg 14: At Palos Hills, Lincoln-Way Central (6-1, 1-1) clinched a playoff berth with the SouthWest Suburban Red win. Anthony Noto had three touchdown runs for the Knights.

Lincoln-Way East 32, Homewood-Flossmoor 6: At Frankfort, Nuri Muhammad ran for three touchdowns to lead Lincoln-Way East (7-0, 2-0) to the SouthWest Suburban Blue win.

Joliet West 42, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, Joliet West (6-1, 3-0) clinched a playoff berth with the Southwest Prairie East win. Romeoville fell to 0-7, 0-3.

Plainfield Central 50 Joliet Central 12: At Joliet, Plainfield Central improved to 3-4, 2-1 with the Southwest Prairie East win. Joliet Central fell to 0-7, 0-3.

Manteno 21, Reed-Custer 20: At Manteno, Reed-Custer fell to 2-5, 1-4 with the Illinois Central Eight loss.

Sandburg 42, Bolingbrook 27: At Orland Park, Bolingbrook fell to 3-4, 1-1 with the SouthWest Suburban Blue loss.

Carmel 25, Providence Catholic 14: At New Lenox, Providence fell to 4-3, 1-2 with the CCL/ESCC White loss.

Plainfield East 13, Plainfield South 10: At Plainfield, Plainfield East improved to 3-4, 3-0 with the Southwest Prairie East win. Plainfield South fell to 1-6, 1-2.