Caden Casimino, AJ Demirov lead Crystal Lake South past McHenry

CRYSTAL LAKE – With the adversity of some key players going down and four losses in five games, the mental fortitude of the Crystal Lake South Gators was going to be tested each week if they want to make the playoffs.

They are 1-for-1 in success stories following Friday’s 35-7 victory over McHenry.

The Gators (3-4, 3-4 Fox Valley Conference) received four touchdown passes and 314 yards from Caden Casimino (22 for 41) while the defense racked up nine tackles for loss in cruising to the win.

“I love the way they are responding,” South coach Rob Fontana said. “We talk about having control over the rest of our season and that’s all we can do is go into it and fight to see another day. We’ve had a lot of adversity this season as a whole with players going down, and we’ve got to see a lot of guys step up. That’s always exciting to see the next guy in and what they’re going to do.”

In Friday’s game it meant contributions up and down the receiving room. Three different receivers caught touchdown passes, including two by A.J. Demirov, who finished with 10 receptions for 105 yards. Colton Hess had a 35-yard touchdown reception as part of a team-best 120 yards receiving (four catches). Noah Franch also caught a touchdown for Crystal Lake South.

“It’s a lot of Caden trusting all of our guys out there,” Demirov said. “All of our guys put in work both inside and outside of practice. Obviously like I have said a couple of times, Michael (Prokos) and all those guys that are out teach us out to fill their roles. It’s been good and it should help us in the future.”

Although the Gators didn’t run the ball that much – just 12 carries for 54 yards – Jake Christensen did add a 5-yard touchdown run.

That was more than enough for a Crystal Lake South defense that yielded just 140 yards of offense on the game. Andy Burburija and Dominic Ariola each had two tackles for loss.

Despite the defeat there were some significant positives for McHenry (0-7, 0-7). It forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Braydon Stebbins and Kyle Boelkens. Lucas LaRose, who also had a tackle for loss, recovered a fumble.

“I would say that was the first game where our defense – we have been struggling to play for 48 minutes,” said McHenry coach Jeff Schroeder. “And I think our defense played for 48 minutes tonight. That’s a great positive for us.”

McHenry also received 91 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries from Jacob Jones.