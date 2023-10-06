Newman looking for sixth win against Hall: ‘A playoff game for them and the same for us’

STERLING – At 5-1 entering Week 7, the Newman Comets have already matched their 2022 season win total. But they’re not satisfied yet.

The Comets still need a sixth win to guarantee a playoff spot. Additional wins would improve their seeding. With a win over 3-3 Hall on Saturday, they can make that playoff berth a certainty.

“Just because we’re there doesn’t mean we’ve got to stop,” Comets senior running back and defensive back Brady Grennan said. “We’ve got to keep going, keep getting wins, get better seeding.”

With Hall on the edge of playoff contention and Newman on the cusp of clinching, Comets coach Mike LeMay expects a playoff-like atmosphere on Saturday.

“They’re 3-3. They need to win games down the stretch for them to be playoff eligible, and this is a playoff game for them and the same for us,” LeMay said. “We’re not quite there. Six wins clinches that position, and that’s kind of in the forefront of our mind, and those kids want an extra week, and it doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Last year, the Comets beat the Red Devils 20-18 in Week 7 – a much-needed win for their playoff push. This year’s matchup could be another close one, although both teams will look a bit different.

Most notably, Hall will be without all-state quarterback Mac Resetich, who’s moved on to play defensive back for the Illinois Fighting Illini. His absence has definitely been noticed on film by Newman players and coaches, but they know they can’t underestimate the Red Devils.

“They’re a 3-3 ball club, and I know they’re coached up pretty darn well,” LeMay said. “They don’t have the same athlete that they had last year [in Resetich], which is definitely eye-opening on film, but they make up for it at different spots and guys that have progressed in their program, so we’re going to get challenged, for sure. I hope that we can come out a little bit more on fire and and not have a slow start this week.

“If we do that, things will be in our favor.”

Sophomore running back and safety Braden Curran has been a top playmaker for Hall this season. Last week, in a win over Illinois Valley Central, Curran rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. So far this season, he’s rushed 48 times for 371 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Keeping him in check will be a focal point for Newman.

“They’ve got a really nice athlete. No. 8 [Curran] on the field. Plays free safety,” LeMay said. “They put him in different spots offensively. He runs really well, and they do some things in getting the ball to him that’s kind of scary a little bit. And defensively, he stays safe, but he comes up and cleans up plays for them quite a bit.”

To beat Hall this week, Newman will need stay alert for play fakes and and deep shots. One or two big plays could turn the game in the Red Devils’ favor.

“We know they like to use that reverse, some of those fake plays, but we know as far as offense goes, we can hit it hard and get the plays outside and run hard,” Newman junior running back and defensive back Cody McBride said. “Offensively, [the keys are] just running hard as halfbacks and blocking hard for four seconds for the linemen. We do those two things and we should be fine. Defensively, just read our keys and stay disciplined in the back end and on the line, and good things should happen.

“I think it could be another close game, but if we play to our potential, I think we could win this by a little more than we did last year.”

Grennan expects a competitive game, too, and feels prepared for anything Hall might try to do this weekend.

“I know they like to toss the ball downfield sometimes, and they’ll run the ball,” Grennan said. “I think it’ll be a good game, but I think we’ll end up coming out on top.”