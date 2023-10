Hosts Jake Bartelson and Steve Soucie, along with our team of reporters and guests, bring you the latest from around Illinois high school football in Week 7. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Live Scores and Game Coverage: IHSA Week 7

Check out our individual live game coverage from these Week 7 games:

Andrew vs. Lockport

DeKalb vs. Naperville Central

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs. St. Bede

Genoa-Kingston vs. Stillman Valley

Jacobs vs. Crystal Lake Central

Leo vs. Joliet Catholic

Loyola vs. IC Catholic Prep

Marian Central Catholic vs. Aurora Christian

Oswego East vs. West Aurora

Ottawa vs. L-P

Quincy vs. Sterling

Peotone vs. Streator

Plainfield North vs. Minooka

Prairie Ridge vs. Burlington Central

Princeton vs. Bureau Valley

Seneca vs. Marquette

Wilmington vs. Coal City

Woodstock vs. Morris

Yorkville vs. Oswego