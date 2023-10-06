FND Team of the Week MVP: York linebacker Joey Maucieri

Joey Maucieri was part of a York football team that made history last year, going 9-0 during the regular season.

The Dukes are on their way to another special year.

Last Friday was a big step toward that. Maucieri, a senior linebacker, had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in leading York to a 32-21 win over fellow unbeaten Downers Grove North.

Maucieri was voted the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP by readers with 207 votes, the most for any player out of almost 7,000 votes. Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Maucieri answered a few questions from Suburban Life sports editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: First off, you have another big game this Friday night with Glenbard West. What are your thoughts going into that?

Maucieri: I’m super excited. It’s an awesome opportunity to play Glenbard West in front of a home crowd again. Last year’s game [a York win] that was one of the best nights of my life. It was so much fun, so many people. I just can’t wait.

Welge: You guys had an amazing, historic season last year. How have you guys been able to create your own identity this year and build off of that?

Maucieri: This group of guys, we’ve been playing together since going back to elementary school. I think just how we play for each other. It’s not an individual sport, every guy is battling for the guy next to them. We’ve been doing this since youth league. We just love each other and we’re going to make history.

Welge: How did you become a linebacker? You definitely look the mold.

Maucieri: It’s always been my position since I started playing, I’ve always been aggressive. I took to it in youth league and stuck to it.

Welge: Your defense, what makes you guys as good as you are? Yourself, Joe Reiff, Cole Ostendorf, you got some players.

Maucieri: First off it starts with the coaching. We have unbelievable coaches on the defensive side of the ball, they always have us in good position to shut down the other offense. Also scout team going back to summer camp playing against [Jake] Melion, one of the best running backs in the state, a great offensive line, they put us up to the test. Everybody flows to the ball, 100% effort.

Welge: Are there any linebackers that you like to watch, college or pro?

Maucieri: I’m a big Notre Dame fan so guys I’ve been watching since I was a kid were Jaylon Smith and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Welge: I noticed on Twitter, you’re a pretty good football player but you have a 4.5 GPA too. Do you know your college plans and does it involve football?

Maucieri: I haven’t really decided what I’m going to do, just going through senior season and we’ll see what happens after that.

Welge: Do you know what you’ll study?

Maucieri: Yea I’m going to study accounting and finance.