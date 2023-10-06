Bureau Valley vs. Princeton: One last time

Bureau Valley and Princeton first met on the gridiron in 1997 and played again in 1998.
They renewed their rivalry in 2021 after a 23-year break.
On Friday night, they will meet for the fifth and final time. Next year, Bureau Valley moves to the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference, ending the brief, but exciting rivalry with their neighbors to the East.
Princeton has won all four meetings since the Bureau Valley school district formed in 1995-96. Here’s a rundown of the scores:
1997 - 53-16 (at Princeton)
1998 - 40-0 (at Princeton)
2021 - 49-20 (at Princeton)
2022 - 49-0 (at Bureau Valley)
2023 - at Bureau Valley