Bureau Valley vs. Princeton: One last time

Bureau Valley and Princeton first met on the gridiron in 1997 and played again in 1998.

They renewed their rivalry in 2021 after a 23-year break.

On Friday night, they will meet for the fifth and final time. Next year, Bureau Valley moves to the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference, ending the brief, but exciting rivalry with their neighbors to the East.

Princeton has won all four meetings since the Bureau Valley school district formed in 1995-96. Here’s a rundown of the scores:

1997 - 53-16 (at Princeton)

1998 - 40-0 (at Princeton)

2021 - 49-20 (at Princeton)

2022 - 49-0 (at Bureau Valley)

2023 - at Bureau Valley