October 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

Bureau Valley vs. Princeton: One last time

Tigers own 4-0 series edge

Bureau Valley vs. Princeton

Bureau Valley and Princeton will meet for the fifth and final time

Bureau Valley and Princeton first met on the gridiron in 1997 and played again in 1998.

They renewed their rivalry in 2021 after a 23-year break.

On Friday night, they will meet for the fifth and final time. Next year, Bureau Valley moves to the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference, ending the brief, but exciting rivalry with their neighbors to the East.

Princeton has won all four meetings since the Bureau Valley school district formed in 1995-96. Here’s a rundown of the scores:

1997 - 53-16 (at Princeton)

1998 - 40-0 (at Princeton)

2021 - 49-20 (at Princeton)

2022 - 49-0 (at Bureau Valley)

2023 - at Bureau Valley