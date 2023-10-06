BCR Leaderboard through Week 6 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2023 football season

Scoring 1 PT 2 PT TD Points C. Etheridge (P) 0 6 17 108 E. Endress (BV) 0 2 12 74 M. Bray (SB) 0 2 10 62 G. Guerrini (H) 0 2 4 26 A. Christiansen (P) 0 4 5 34 B. Curran (H) 0 0 6 36 A. Redcliff (H) 0 0 5 30 N. LaPorte (P) 0 0 5 30 G. Ferrari (SB) 0 2 3 18 B. Helms (BV) 0 0 3 18 C. Benavidez (P) 16 0 0 16 H. Hueneburg (SB) 0 2 2 14 A. Ankiewicz (SB) 0 0 3 12 T. Redcliff (H) 9 0 2 12 B. Shane (BV) 11 0 0 11 D. Weatherspoon (H) 9 0 0 9 M. Reveles (H) 0 0 1 6 C. Chhim (BV) 0 0 1 6 C. Lemons (BV) 0 0 1 6

Rushing Att Yards YPC TD C. Etheridge (P) 134 1,063 7.9 17 M. Bray (SB) 99 712 7.2 10 E. Endress (BV) 93 561 6.0 11 C. Lemons (BV) 78 504 6.5 1 B. Curran (H) 40 394 8.7 4 G. Guerrini (H) 66 285 5.3 4 A. Christiansen (P) 60 437 7.3 4 A. Redcliff (H) 49 203 4.3 4 H. Hueneburg (SB) 28 162 5.8 2 B. Helms (BV) 44 67 1.5 2 J. Bacidore (H) 20 89 4.2 2 A. Ankiewicz (SB) 2 70 35.0 0

Passing C-A-I Yards TD M. Bray (SB) 57-97-7 627 4 W. Lott (P) 37-57-5 513 5 G. Guerrini (H) 32-64-4 465 3 B. Helms (BV) 27-54-4 284 3

Receiving Rec Yards YPC TD N. LaPorte (P) 19 290 15.3 4 B. Curran (H) 11 255 19.6 2 A. Ankiewicz (SB) 13 225 17.3 2 E. Entrican (SB) 10 152 15.2 0 A. Christiansen (P) 7 116 16.7 1 H. Savage (SB) 7 103 14.7 2 B. Shane (BV) 8 91 11.4 0 H. Hueneburg (SB) 9 88 9.8 0 C. Riva (SB) 13 76 5.8 1 E. Attig (BV) 4 69 17.3 1 E. Endress (BV) 3 65 21.7 1 C. Chhim (BV) 9 59 6.6 0 J. DeLaTorre (SB 7 59 8.4 0 C. Etheridge (P) 4 57 14.3 0

Tackles Solo Assist Totals C. Scott (BV) 28 27 55 A. Burden (P) 17 34 51 I. Morris (P) 7 35 42 C. Green (P) 12 27 39 B. Helms (BV) 20 18 38 A. Hueneberg (SB) 11 27 38 T. Redcliff (H) 20 15 35 B. Williams (P) 8 26 34 S. Ferrari (SB) 15 19 34 A. Redcliff (H) 21 11 33 P. Miller (P) 11 22 33 C. Lemons (BV) 15 18 33 N. LaPorte (P) 11 21 32 D. Glynn (H) 13 18 31 A. Christiansen (P) 10 15 25 G. Connelly (SB) 6 19 25 D. Hardy (BV) 12 12 24

Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 4.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, J. Koch (H) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2.5, J. Mongan (H) 2, A. Burden (P) 1.5, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1.

Interceptions (yards): N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), B. Helms (BV) 2-52, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A. Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0.