October 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

BCR Leaderboard through Week 6 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Hieronymus
Landon Marquez of St. Bede outruns Jacob Solis of Elmwood Park during the homecoming game on September 30, 2023.

St. Bede's Landon Marquez outruns Elmwood Park's Jacob Solis during the homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Peru. (Kyle Russell)

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2023 football season

Scoring1 PT2 PTTDPoints
C. Etheridge (P)0617108
E. Endress (BV)021274
M. Bray (SB)021062
G. Guerrini (H)02426
A. Christiansen (P)04534
B. Curran (H)00636
A. Redcliff (H)00530
N. LaPorte (P)00530
G. Ferrari (SB)02318
B. Helms (BV)00318
C. Benavidez (P)160016
H. Hueneburg (SB)02214
A. Ankiewicz (SB)00312
T. Redcliff (H)90212
B. Shane (BV)110011
D. Weatherspoon (H)9009
M. Reveles (H)0016
C. Chhim (BV)0016
C. Lemons (BV)0016
RushingAttYardsYPCTD
C. Etheridge (P)1341,0637.917
M. Bray (SB)997127.210
E. Endress (BV)935616.011
C. Lemons (BV)785046.51
B. Curran (H)403948.74
G. Guerrini (H)662855.34
A. Christiansen (P)604377.34
A. Redcliff (H)492034.34
H. Hueneburg (SB)281625.82
B. Helms (BV)44671.52
J. Bacidore (H)20894.22
A. Ankiewicz (SB)27035.00
PassingC-A-IYardsTD
M. Bray (SB)57-97-76274
W. Lott (P)37-57-55135
G. Guerrini (H)32-64-44653
B. Helms (BV)27-54-42843
ReceivingRecYardsYPCTD
N. LaPorte (P)1929015.34
B. Curran (H)1125519.62
A. Ankiewicz (SB)1322517.32
E. Entrican (SB)1015215.20
A. Christiansen (P)711616.71
H. Savage (SB)710314.72
B. Shane (BV)89111.40
H. Hueneburg (SB)9889.80
C. Riva (SB)13765.81
E. Attig (BV)46917.31
E. Endress (BV)36521.71
C. Chhim (BV)9596.60
J. DeLaTorre (SB7598.40
C. Etheridge (P)45714.30
TacklesSoloAssistTotals
C. Scott (BV)282755
A. Burden (P)173451
I. Morris (P)73542
C. Green (P)122739
B. Helms (BV)201838
A. Hueneberg (SB)112738
T. Redcliff (H)201535
B. Williams (P)82634
S. Ferrari (SB)151934
A. Redcliff (H)211133
P. Miller (P)112233
C. Lemons (BV)151833
N. LaPorte (P)112132
D. Glynn (H)131831
A. Christiansen (P)101525
G. Connelly (SB)61925
D. Hardy (BV)121224

Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 4.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, J. Koch (H) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2.5, J. Mongan (H) 2, A. Burden (P) 1.5, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1.

Interceptions (yards): N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), B. Helms (BV) 2-52, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A. Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0.