BCR Leaderboard through Week 6 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2023 football season
|Scoring
|1 PT
|2 PT
|TD
|Points
|C. Etheridge (P)
|0
|6
|17
|108
|E. Endress (BV)
|0
|2
|12
|74
|M. Bray (SB)
|0
|2
|10
|62
|G. Guerrini (H)
|0
|2
|4
|26
|A. Christiansen (P)
|0
|4
|5
|34
|B. Curran (H)
|0
|0
|6
|36
|A. Redcliff (H)
|0
|0
|5
|30
|N. LaPorte (P)
|0
|0
|5
|30
|G. Ferrari (SB)
|0
|2
|3
|18
|B. Helms (BV)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|C. Benavidez (P)
|16
|0
|0
|16
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|0
|2
|2
|14
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|0
|0
|3
|12
|T. Redcliff (H)
|9
|0
|2
|12
|B. Shane (BV)
|11
|0
|0
|11
|D. Weatherspoon (H)
|9
|0
|0
|9
|M. Reveles (H)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Chhim (BV)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Lemons (BV)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Rushing
|Att
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|C. Etheridge (P)
|134
|1,063
|7.9
|17
|M. Bray (SB)
|99
|712
|7.2
|10
|E. Endress (BV)
|93
|561
|6.0
|11
|C. Lemons (BV)
|78
|504
|6.5
|1
|B. Curran (H)
|40
|394
|8.7
|4
|G. Guerrini (H)
|66
|285
|5.3
|4
|A. Christiansen (P)
|60
|437
|7.3
|4
|A. Redcliff (H)
|49
|203
|4.3
|4
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|28
|162
|5.8
|2
|B. Helms (BV)
|44
|67
|1.5
|2
|J. Bacidore (H)
|20
|89
|4.2
|2
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|2
|70
|35.0
|0
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TD
|M. Bray (SB)
|57-97-7
|627
|4
|W. Lott (P)
|37-57-5
|513
|5
|G. Guerrini (H)
|32-64-4
|465
|3
|B. Helms (BV)
|27-54-4
|284
|3
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|N. LaPorte (P)
|19
|290
|15.3
|4
|B. Curran (H)
|11
|255
|19.6
|2
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|13
|225
|17.3
|2
|E. Entrican (SB)
|10
|152
|15.2
|0
|A. Christiansen (P)
|7
|116
|16.7
|1
|H. Savage (SB)
|7
|103
|14.7
|2
|B. Shane (BV)
|8
|91
|11.4
|0
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|9
|88
|9.8
|0
|C. Riva (SB)
|13
|76
|5.8
|1
|E. Attig (BV)
|4
|69
|17.3
|1
|E. Endress (BV)
|3
|65
|21.7
|1
|C. Chhim (BV)
|9
|59
|6.6
|0
|J. DeLaTorre (SB
|7
|59
|8.4
|0
|C. Etheridge (P)
|4
|57
|14.3
|0
|Tackles
|Solo
|Assist
|Totals
|C. Scott (BV)
|28
|27
|55
|A. Burden (P)
|17
|34
|51
|I. Morris (P)
|7
|35
|42
|C. Green (P)
|12
|27
|39
|B. Helms (BV)
|20
|18
|38
|A. Hueneberg (SB)
|11
|27
|38
|T. Redcliff (H)
|20
|15
|35
|B. Williams (P)
|8
|26
|34
|S. Ferrari (SB)
|15
|19
|34
|A. Redcliff (H)
|21
|11
|33
|P. Miller (P)
|11
|22
|33
|C. Lemons (BV)
|15
|18
|33
|N. LaPorte (P)
|11
|21
|32
|D. Glynn (H)
|13
|18
|31
|A. Christiansen (P)
|10
|15
|25
|G. Connelly (SB)
|6
|19
|25
|D. Hardy (BV)
|12
|12
|24
Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 4.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, J. Koch (H) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2.5, J. Mongan (H) 2, A. Burden (P) 1.5, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1.
Interceptions (yards): N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), B. Helms (BV) 2-52, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A. Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0.