NewsTribune preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2023 season

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Ottawa (3-3, 1-2) at La Salle-Peru (3-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 31-7 L-P (2022)

About the Pirates: Ottawa is looking for its first win over L-P since beating the Cavaliers 50-20 on Oct. 10, 2014. The Pirates beat Woodstock North 28-27 last week to snap a two-game losing streak. Luke Connell tackled Woodstock North QB Landan Creighton to stop the Thunder’s attempt at a go-ahead two-point conversion with 2:07 left. Ryder Miller ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the win. He has rushed for 449 yards and four TDs while catching eight passes for 90 yards and two TDs this season. QB Colby Mortenson has completed 60 of 89 passes for seven TDs with four interceptions while rushing for four TDs on the season. Archer Cechowicz, Weston Averkamp and Packston Miller each have two TD receptions this fall. The Pirates average 23.5 points per game and allow 27.5 points per game.

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru is looking to bounce back from a 17-14 loss to previously winless Woodstock last week. The Cavs have won eight consecutive meetings against L-P, never losing to the Pirates under head coach Jose Medina. L-P leads the all-time series over Ottawa 68-50-5. Last week, the Cavs did not score in the second half. Woodstock kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:36 left for the winning points. L-P rushed for 105 yards against Woodstock while quarterback Brendan Boudreau threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Boudreau has completed 62 of 99 passes for 686 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions this season. Seth Adams has caught 13 passes for 197 yards and two TDs, while Noah Zebron has 22 receptions for 194 yards and a TD. L-P is averaging 18.2 points per game and allowing 24.5 points per game. The Cavs have held Ottawa to a touchdown or fewer in three straight meetings.

Friday Night Drive pick: Ottawa

St. Bede's Max Bray hands the football off to Landon Marquez during the game against the Elmwood Park Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Kyle Russell)

Chicagoland Prairie

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (5-1, 4-0) at St. Bede (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Trojans: Dwight has won five straight, including 35-0 over Westmont last week. Dwight scored on its first five possessions against Westmont before the Sentinels forfeited with two minutes left in the first half. Conner Telford threw a 40-yard TD pass to Drew Anderson, ran for a TD and returned a punt 76 yards for a score. Seth Robertson and Asher Kargle also had rushing TDs for Dwight. The Trojans and Bruins have both beaten Walther Christian, Elmwood Park and Westmont. Both have played Ridgewood with the Trojans winning 32-26 and the Bruins losing 42-27.

About the Bruins: St. Bede has won its past two games by a combined score of 91-34, including 49-26 over Elmwood Park on Saturday. QB Max Bray ran for five TDs and threw a TD pass in the homecoming win. He has 710 yards and 14 TDs on the ground, which both rank second in the area, while completing 55 of 98 passes for 627 yards and four TDs with seven interceptions. Alex Ankiewicz has caught 11 passes for 204 yards and two TDs. The Bruins are averaging an area-best 36.5 points per game while giving up 23.2 points per contest. Seth Ferrari has 34 tackles and two tackles for loss.

FND pick: St. Bede

Three Rivers Mississippi

Hall-Putnam County (3-3, 1-2) at Newman (5-1, 1-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: 20-18 Newman (2022)

About the Red Devils: Hall rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Illinois Valley Central 32-24 last week. The Red Devils have not won or lost multiple games in a row this season. Hall’s three wins came against teams that are a combined 1-17. Last week, Braden Curran for 118 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 79 yards and a TD. He ranks third in the area in receiving with 255 yards and two TDs on 13 catches and is eighth in rushing with 371 yards and four TDs on 48 carries. Defensively, Joel Koch had three sacks in the fourth quarter against IVC, while Tristan Redcliff returned an interception for a touchdown.

About the Comets: Last season, Newman scored a touchdown as time expired to beat the Red Devils in Spring Valley. The Comets have won three games in a row, including 20-14 over Bureau Valley last week, since losing 20-0 to Princeton in Week 3. The Comets have relied on defense this season, giving up 13 points per game and never giving up more than 20 points. Newman has held four opponents to four opponents to 14 points or less. Last week, Caleb Donna had two sacks on BV’s last drive to help Newman seal the win, while Carter Rude forced a fumble. The Newman offense is averaging 15 points per game. The Comets’ highest output of the season was 22 points. Rude ran for 57 yards, including a 25-yard TD run for the winning points, while Evan Bushman completed 9 of 18 passes for 144 yards, a TD and an interception that was returned for a score and Daniel Kelly rushed for a 2-yard TD.

FND pick: Newman

Princeton's Casey Etheridge navigates through traffic in Friday's game vs. Sterling. He scored three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their first win over Sterling in 95 years. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton (5-1, 2-0) at Bureau Valley (3-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 48-0 Princeton (2022)

About the Tigers: Princeton has won four games in a row since losing 22-21 to Morrison in Week 2. The Tigers have outscored their last four opponents 127-20, including a 37-14 win over Kewanee last week. Ace Christiansen led the Princeton offense last week as he rushed for 182 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while Casey Etheridge went over 1,000 yards on the season last week with 79 yards and two TDs. He has 1,063 yards and 17 TDs this fall. Morrison is the only team to score more than 14 points against Princeton this season. Arthur Burden leads the team in tackles with 51. He has five tackles for loss. The Tigers have made 38.5 tackles for loss this season. Princeton has won all four meetings with the Storm.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley may be facing the rival Tigers for the last time as the Storm are moving to the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference next school year. Bureau Valley is coming off a 20-14 loss to Newman last week. The Storm have not won or lost multiple games in a row this season. Bureau Valley is averaging 21.2 points per game while allowing 25.3 per game. Last week, BV scored on a 14-yard run by Elijah Endress and a 42-yard interception return by Bryce Helms. Endress is third in the area in rushing with 561 yards and 11 TDs this season on 88 carries. Teammate Cameron Lemons is fifth in the area in rushing with 437 yards and one TD.

FND pick: Princeton

Nonconference

Mendota (1-5) at Geneseo (5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 17-9 Geneseo (2009 Class 4A quarterfinal)

About the Trojans: Mendota is coming off its first win of the season, a 35-14 victory over Riverdale on Saturday. QB Justin Randolph threw for 124 yards and two TDs and ran for 89 yards and two TDs, while Aden Tillman caught a TD pass and recovered a Riverdale fumble in the end zone for a score. Tillman’s TD catch came when he lined up at QB, threw a backward pass to Randolph who then threw it back to Tillman for a 36-yard score. After scoring just eight points through the first three weeks, the Trojans scored 56 the last three games. Mendota gave up 151 points through three games and allowed 83 the past three games. The Trojans are playing Geneseo to replace St. Bede on the schedule, while the Maple Leafs needed to replace Alleman.

About the Maple Leafs: Geneseo suffered its first loss of the season last week, falling 13-3 to Sterling. The Maple Leafs were averaging 41 points per game through the first five weeks. Geneseo running back Jaron Neal was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal with six seconds left, preventing him from scoring the winning TD. Sterling QB Joseph Holcomb ran for a 99-yard TD on the last play of the game, more than doubling the Golden Warriors’ yardage for the game. Sterling had just 74 yards before the final play. Geneseo’s lone points came on a 29-yard field goal by Brayden Combs on its first drive of the game. The Maple Leafs ran for 121 yards, including 79 yards on 21 carries from Neal, while passing for 47 yards.

FND pick: Geneseo

Heart of Illinois Small

Fisher (0-6, 0-2) at Fieldcrest (2-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 51-40 Fisher (2021)

About the Bunnies: Fisher has lost all six games this fall after returning to varsity action, including 55-19 to LeRoy last week. The Bunnies did not field a varsity team in 2021. Fisher’s last varsity win was a 51-40 victory over Fieldcrest on Sept. 10, 2021. The Bunnies have been outscored 290-80 this season.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest has lost three games in a row since starting 2-1, including a 40-14 loss at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last week. Jozia Johnson ran for 42 yards and a TD on five carries last week, while catching four passes for 72 yards. He leads the area in receiving with 17 receptions for 307 yards and three TDs. Fieldcrest has relied more on its passing attack the last two weeks with 357 passing yards to 217 rushing yards. QB Brady Ruestman is 43 of 77 for 592 yards and four TDs with four interceptions this season, while Eddie Lorton leads the rushing attack with 515 yards and seven scores.

FND pick: Fieldcrest

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy co-op (6-0) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 1-0 Amboy via A-FC forfeit (2021)

About the Clippers: Amboy has been ranked No. 1 in 8-Man by www.nuicfootball.com all season. Last week, the Clippers beat No. 2 Milledgeville 32-20. Landon Whelchel ran for 214 yards and three TDs in the win, while Eddie Jones threw a 10-yard TD pass to Troy Anderson. Defensively, Anderson and Cody Winn intercepted passes, while Whelchel recovered a fumble. The 32 points the Clippers scored last week was their lowest output of the season. Their previous low was 46. Amboy averaged 58.5 points through its first four games. The Clippers allowed just 16 points through three games but gave up 62 over the last two weeks.

About the Raiders: A-FC has lost four games in a row since edging Alden-Hebron 34-33 in Week 2. The Raiders lost 54-8 to River Ridge last week. Amboy beat River Ridge 80-8 in Week 2.

FND pick: Amboy