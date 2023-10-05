October 05, 2023
NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede quarterback Max Bray stiff arms an Elmwood Park's defender and scores a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Peru. (Kyle Russell)

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
St. Bede224.2116.836.5
Princeton269.585.331.3
Hall-Putnam County169.778.522.3
Bureau Valley229.348.721.2
Fieldcrest174.598.720
La Salle-Peru131114.318.2
Mendota83.7126.210.7

Team defense

TeamPoints
Princeton7
Hall-Putnam County19.3
St. Bede23.2
La Salle-Peru24.5
Bureau Valley25.3
Fieldcrest26.5
Mendota39

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Randolph (Mendota)63-144-57574
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)62-99-26867
Bray (St. Bede)55-98-76274
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)43-77-45924
Lott (Princeton)37-58-55085

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)1341,06317
Bray (St. Bede)9971014
Endress (Bureau Valley)8856111
Lorton (Fieldcrest)1255157
Lemons (Bureau Valley)775081
Christiansen (Princeton)594374
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)794013
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)483714
Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)672864
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)682734

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Johnson (Fieldcrest)173073
LaPorte (Princeton)192784
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)132552
Freeman (Mendota)182400
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)112042
Beetz (Mendota)101851
Adams (La Salle-Peru)131972
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)221941
Entrican (St. Bede)101500
Christiansen (Princeton)81401