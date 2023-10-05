NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|St. Bede
|224.2
|116.8
|36.5
|Princeton
|269.5
|85.3
|31.3
|Hall-Putnam County
|169.7
|78.5
|22.3
|Bureau Valley
|229.3
|48.7
|21.2
|Fieldcrest
|174.5
|98.7
|20
|La Salle-Peru
|131
|114.3
|18.2
|Mendota
|83.7
|126.2
|10.7
Team defense
|Team
|Points
|Princeton
|7
|Hall-Putnam County
|19.3
|St. Bede
|23.2
|La Salle-Peru
|24.5
|Bureau Valley
|25.3
|Fieldcrest
|26.5
|Mendota
|39
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Randolph (Mendota)
|63-144-5
|757
|4
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|62-99-2
|686
|7
|Bray (St. Bede)
|55-98-7
|627
|4
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|43-77-4
|592
|4
|Lott (Princeton)
|37-58-5
|508
|5
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|134
|1,063
|17
|Bray (St. Bede)
|99
|710
|14
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|88
|561
|11
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|125
|515
|7
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|77
|508
|1
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|59
|437
|4
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|79
|401
|3
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|48
|371
|4
|Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)
|67
|286
|4
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|68
|273
|4
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|17
|307
|3
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|19
|278
|4
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|13
|255
|2
|Freeman (Mendota)
|18
|240
|0
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|11
|204
|2
|Beetz (Mendota)
|10
|185
|1
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|13
|197
|2
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|22
|194
|1
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|10
|150
|0
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|8
|140
|1