Kane County Chronicle preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2023 season

DuKane Conference

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 41-14 Batavia (2022)

About the Bulldogs: Last week, Batavia made enough plays down the stretch to stave off Geneva from what would’ve been a considerable upset, given the recent history. At this point, it’s about staying healthy and doing what they do best: running the football and controlling the clock as they’re looking at a probable postseason-clinching win ahead.

About the Saints: SCE was competitive last week against St. Charles North. After surrendering a 17-0 lead, the Saints pulled within three, but the North Stars were able to get the ball to their top skill positions and ran away with it. QB Mac Paul completed 25-of-38 attempts for 200 yards and ran for 69 yards last week.

Friday Night Drive pick: Batavia

Batavia’s C.J. Valente (18) runs after the catch for a large gain late in the fourth quarter of play against Lincoln-Way East during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Sep 1, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Glenbard North (0-6, 0-4) at St. Charles North (4-2, 2-2)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 14-7 SCN (2022)

About the North Stars: SCN is hitting a second gear, and has a great chance to reach postseason eligibility with a win. SCN has won consecutive games against Wheaton Warrenville South and St. Charles East. Could this week be a trap game? Anything is possible, but the offense is playing too well with Ethan Plumb to expect any sort of a letdown. Plumb has four games of over 300 yards passing and can put a team on his back.

About the Panthers: It’s just been a difficult season for GBN. The Panthers’ highest point total is 14 points, which has been reached twice. Lake Park had little trouble putting them away last week.

FND pick: SCN

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton North 20, Geneva 13 (2022)

About the Vikings: Geneva’s first loss, 21-18 Friday to Batavia, in some respects was further affirmation that the Vikings could be a force to be reckoned with the rest of the season and into the playoffs. Senior QB Nate Stempowski was 17-of-28 passing for 103 yards and ran for 84 yards on 13 carries with two second half TDs as Geneva nearly rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit. Stempowski will want to reestablish his connection with Talyn Taylor; the standout junior receiver had just three catches last week. Linebacker Tommy Diamond, a leader of the Geneva defense, was injured in the second half against Batavia and did not return.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North, which has won a combined 22 games the last two seasons, is in a dogfight to return to the playoffs for the third straight season after a 20-17 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday. The Falcons will likely need to at least split with Geneva and Lake Park to earn a playoff nod. Wheaton North was plagued by four turnovers against WW South. Matt Kuczaj continued a stellar season with seven catches for 154 yards and quarterback Max Howser was 22-of-39 passing for 330 yards in the loss.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

-- Josh Welge

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Marengo (3-3) at Kaneland (3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 44-3 Kaneland (2022)

About the Indians: Marengo lost to Rochelle 47-0 last week. The Indians had several starting players on the sideline last week with injuries, which did not help against a tough Rochelle team. RB Isaac Anthony has run for 528 yards, RB Connor Sacco has 160 and QB David Lopez has 150. Marengo needs two wins in its last three games to extend its playoff streak to five consecutive seasons.

About the Knights: Kaneland has lost three games this year. The Knights have led each of those games in the fourth quarter, and the three teams they’ve lost to (Sycamore, Washington and Morris) are a combined 17-1 and ranked fourth or higher in their respective classes. They had Sycamore on the ropes, holding the Spartans to three-and-out on their first two drives of the second half. But Sycamore drove downfield trailing by seven, scored with a minute left, then connected on a two-point conversion for the win. Tony DeBlasio leads the team with 56 tackles and five interceptions, while Josh Mauthe has 35 tackles, eight for a loss, and has hurried six passes. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 492 yards and seven touchdowns.

FND pick: Kaneland

-- Eddie Carifio

Kaneland's Brett Larson (65) celebrates a touchdown by recovirng a loose ball against Ottawa with Josh Mauthe(5) on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Maple Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Chicago Catholic League

Marmion (2-4, 0-2) at St. Laurence (5-1, 2-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: Marmion is juggling a plethora of injuries, but fighting to remain competitive. The Cadets built a 14-0 lead last week, which St. Patrick’s answered with three touchdowns. Despite re-taking a lead, St. Pat’s closed the deal with a touchdown late. Marmion ran for a combined 143 rushing yards. QB Jacob Sullivan had 70 passing yards and 47 rushing yards and a touchdown.

About the Vikings: St. Laurence is cruising in recent weeks, outscoring opponents 80-14 with wins over Benet and Leo. Running back Aaron Ball had three touchdowns last week, while QB Evan Les was an efficient 8 for 11 for 99 yards.

FND pick: St. Laurence

Fox Valley Conference

Prairie Ridge (6-0, 6-0) at Burlington Central (3-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 63-28 Prairie Ridge (2022)

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Dundee-Crown 50-8 last week. The Wolves are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, and their 68 points allowed are best in the FVC. FB Jack Finn has rushed for 667 yards. RB Dom Creatore has 371 yards rushing and QB Joey Vanderwiel has 283. The Wolves are trying to repeat as FVC champs after sharing with Huntley and Jacobs last year.

About the Rockets: Central lost to Jacobs 28-7 last week. The Rockets have battled some injury problems with RB Joey Kowall out for most of the past three games. QB Ryder Bergemann, the backup to start the season, went out but returned last week. Sophomore Landon Arnold stepped in when Bergemann was out. Whoever is at quarterback has plenty of targets with Michael Person (24 receptions), Brady Gilroy (22), LJ Kerr (17) and Caden West (13).

FND pick: Prairie Ridge.

-- Joe Stevenson